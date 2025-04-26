Colts' DJ Giddens Pick Receives Draft Grade
The Indianapolis Colts drafted running back DJ Giddens from Kansas State with the 151st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
Giddens was a 1,000-yard rusher in his last two seasons as a Wildcat, hitting 1,343 yards in 2024. On the receiving end, Giddens racked up 581 yards and four touchdowns over the past two years.
Giddens will join star running back Jonathan Taylor and recent signee Khalil Herbert in Indianapolis. He averaged over 100 yards per game in his two years as a starter at KSU after spending year one behind Deuce Vaughn.
Once again, Colts general manager Chris Ballard drafted a high-RAS player. Giddens hit a 9.89 RAS, making him the second player to be drafted on day three with a 9.8 RAS or better. He ranks as the 23rd best athlete out of 1,935 running backs since 1987.
Pro Football Focus considered Giddens as one of the winners at the combine after recording high-percentile stats.
"[Gidden's] a very physically gifted running back, ranking in the 90th percentile or better at the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump," PFF analyst Nathan Jahnke wrote. "He is among the more experienced receivers among the running backs in the draft class, averaging over two receptions per game over the last two seasons. Ball security on passing plays was a significant problem for Giddens last season, as he recorded two fumbles and five drops."
There was not a single game in 2024 where Giddens recorded under 50 rushing yards or under 65 total yards. PFF handed Giddens a strong 85.4 rushing grade in 2024, along with a poor 33.6 receiving grade.
He'll likely be a rotational player in his rookie season behind Taylor and Herbert. If anything, it'll give him time to learn behind a couple of experienced veterans. Though it doesn't directly address an immediate need, Giddens is a decent depth piece with outstanding collegiate production.