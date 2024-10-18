Colts-Dolphins Injury Report: 2 OUT, 1 DOUBTFUL, 13 QUESTIONABLE
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) and Miami Dolphins (2-3) have completed their final official practices ahead of Sunday's matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the injury report is looking up for both sides.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday afternoon that starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his return to the field on Sunday after missing most of the last three games with a hip/oblique injury. However, the team will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor and backup nickel corner Chris Lammons as they recover from ankle injuries.
The Dolphins got good news about big-play running back De'Von Achane, who has cleared the concussion protocol and appears on track to play on Sunday.
Here is the final injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), RB Trey Sermon (knee), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Full Participant — QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
- Did Not Participate — CB Chris Lammons (ankle), WR Alec Pierce (shoulder), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), RB Trey Sermon (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee),
- Full Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), OT Braden Smith (knee)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — CB Chris Lammons (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), OT Braden Smith (knee), DT Grover Stewart (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (toe)
- Full Participant — C Ryan Kelly (calf), WR Alec Pierce (shoulder), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), RB Trey Sermon (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE — Josh Downs, Dayo Odeyingbo, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Braden Smith, E.J. Speed
- OUT — Chris Lammons, Jonathan Taylor
While Pittman, Downs, and Pierce are all questionable, it doesn't feel like there is true concern about their availability. Steichen already essentially cleared Pittman on Friday, Downs followed this practice routine last week and played, and Pierce was a full participant in practice on Friday.
Odeyingbo and Speed are likely both true question marks, although Speed was able to participate fully on Friday. This has also become a weekly routine for Smith, who seems likely to play given the pattern over the last few weeks.
With Taylor out and Sermon removed from the injury report, expect a continued heavy dose of both Sermon and Tyler Goodson in the backfield.
DOLPHINS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — OT Terron Armstead (rest), DT Calais Campbell (rest)
- Limited Participant — S Jevon Holland (hand), LB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), LB David Long (knee), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), S Jordan Poyer (shin)
- Full Participant — RB Devon Achane (concussion), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), QB Skyler Thompson (ribs)
THURSDAY
- Limited Participant — S Jevon Holland (hand), LB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), OT Kendall Lamm (elbow), LB David Long (knee), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), S Jordan Poyer (shin)
- Full Participant — RB Devon Achane (concussion), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), QB Skyler Thompson (ribs)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring, personal)
- Limited Participant — LS Blake Ferguson (personal), S Jevon Holland (hand), OT Austin Jackson (back), LB David Long (knee), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps)
- Full Participant — RB De'Von Achane (concussion), LB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), OT Kendall Lamm (elbow), S Jordan Poyer (shin), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs)
- QUESTIONABLE — Odell Beckham Jr., Blake Ferguson, Austin Jackson, David Long, Emmanuel Ogbah, Cam Smith, Skylar Thompson
- DOUBTFUL — Jevon Holland
While the Dolphins do have a long list of players in question, Achane cleared the concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report, which is great new for their offense.
Holland being doubtful is beneficial for the Colts' passing game, as the Dolphins safety is one of the best in the NFL at his position.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.