Colts 2024 Draft Class Underwhelmed
The Indianapolis Colts are looking toward the NFL draft but not without first securing multiple much-needed talents through the early stages of free agency. While the focus is on the 2025 draft, the 2024 group haul by the Colts featured solid contributions from certain players.
In a Pro Football Focus piece detailing where teams were ranked with their respective draft classes, the Colts finish near the end of the list at 24th. PFF writer Bradley Locker highlighted Laiatu Latu, Matt Goncalves, Dalton Tucker, and Adonai Mitchell in his assessment.
Starting with Latu, the former UCLA Bruin had 32 tackles (five for loss), 4.0 sacks, and three fumbles forced. Locker said of Latu, "First-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu was solid in his first pro season, reaching a 14.0% pass-rush win rate and 38 quarterback pressures on a below-average defensive line."
While Latu's numbers weren't astronomical, he provided a solid stride off the edge after Samson Ebukam went down for the year with an Achilles injury. The anticipation is that Latu will leap in year two.
Next were Goncalves and Tucker, one a third-rounder and the other an undrafted talent, who both saw 564 (Goncalves) and 464 snaps (Tucker) on the offensive line in 2024. Goncalves posted a PFF grade of 65.9, while Tucker struggled at times, with a 53.3 grade and 24 pressures allowed.
"The Colts also received surprising workloads from offensive linemen Matt Goncalves and Dalton Tucker as they endured injuries to starters, with both players playing 460 or more snaps," said Locker.
Goncalves will look to possibly fill in at right guard to replace Will Fries while Dalton will be a depth/backup piece for the offensive trenches.
Last was Mitchell, who, despite being selected in the second round, disappointed in his rookie campaign. Mitchell was often open, and Anthony Richardson struggled with accuracy in nearly all phases, but the former Texas Longhorns receiver had an abysmal catch percentage of 41.8.
This has to change despite his precision route-running that left defenders gasping for air. Mitchell ended his rookie campaign with 23 receptions for 312 yards and 16 first downs. Mitchell is almost guaranteed to improve from a rough outing to kick off his NFL career.
Locker wrote, "This upcoming season will be paramount for second-round pick Adonai Mitchell, who dropped 14.8% of catchable targets — the fourth-highest rate for any receiver with 20 or more targets."
Given his talent and teammates in the receiver room (Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce), he can catch fire if he starts pulling in more targets, thus elevating what this receiver corps can accomplish as a unit. We'll see what receiver's coach Reggie Wayne has done to help Mitchell improve from his rookie tilt.
The Colts' 2024 draft class had varying results but ultimately can't be judged too much on last year. The team finished 8-9, and it wasn't exclusively due to their then-rookie class.
Latu wasn't supposed to play as much as he did until Ebukam went down with an injury. Goncalves wasn't supposed to be thrust into the starting lineup in place of Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith for 536 snaps, and while he did disappoint, Mitchell technically dealt with another sad Colts QB situation between Richardson and Joe Flacco.
2025 will be a huge year for Indy's top three picks from a year ago. We'll see if Latu, Mitchell, and Goncalves can blossom in their upcoming campaigns.
