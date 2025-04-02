30 Days of Colts Fits: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano.
Background
Medrano is a former three-star recruit who won state championships in high school for the shot put and the discus throw. He entered college as a 205-pound safety but slowly transitioned to linebacker over his years at UCLA. He served as a reserve player and special teamer for his first four seasons with the program, racking up over 600 total special teams snaps in his career.
He finally got his chance to start in 2023, finishing the season with 56 tackles, a blocked kick, and a forced fumble. He earned All-PAC 12 honorable mention honors for his play on the year. He followed up that season with another strong year to close out his career, finishing with 72 tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. He earned All-Big 10 honorable mention in a very difficult conference in his final season of play.
Medrano participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, clocking in as the fastest player in the event on GPS timing.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 228 pounds
Arm Length: 32.58 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.46 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.56 seconds / Vertical Jump: 38.0 inches / Broad Jump: 125 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 6.96 seconds / 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Medrano is one of the older prospects in this draft, but the main selling point in his game is his athleticism. He possesses rare movement ability on film and his body makeup is eerily similar to past Colts' linebackers like E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, and JoJo Domann. Add in the special teams upside, and a player like Medrano could make a ton of sense for the Colts.
There is also the upside in coverage as well. Medrano continually improved each season as a coverage player and he possesses long arms to get into passing windows. There is a potential role for him out there as a sub linebacker if he develops a bit more in the future.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was present at Medrano's Pro Day this offseason, and Medrano even put on a show with a 6.96-second three-cone drill, along with excellent positional drills. The Colts are looking for an athletic coverage backer in this draft, so a player like Medrano could make a ton of sense on day three if they miss out on their top guys.
Colts' Interest
Medrano simply looks like a Colts linebacker on film. He is a slightly undersized player with long limbs and excellent athleticism. The Colts have bet on this archetype plenty of times in the past and it usually ends up working out for them. He could slide in as a core special teamer from day one with the upside to be a sub-package player in the future.
Anarumo was at his pro day; and the Colts liked him at the Shrine Bowl, so don't count out a player like Kain Medrano on day three of this draft.
