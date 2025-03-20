Colts Continue to Show Interest in Hulking Offensive Line Prospects
The Indianapolis Colts want to add depth and competition to their offensive line this offseason, and for those playing tackle, the Colts apparently want them to be tall as towers while having the wingspan to wrap around them.
After meeting with 6'8", 320-pound BYU tackle Caleb Etienne earlier this week, the Colts have also reportedly shown interest before April's draft in 6'8", 328-pound Oregon State tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan.
"Gerad 'Tank' Christian-Lichtenhan is among my favorite underrated OTs in the 2025 NFL Draft." The Draft Network's Justin Melo posted on X. "36-inch arms! Shrine Bowl standout garnered interest from 49ers, Packers, Jets, Bills, Colts, Eagles."
Christian-Lichtenhan began his college career at Colorado, redshirting in 2020 and then seeing 19 starts at tackle from 2021-23. He then transferred to Oregon State in 2024 and started all 12 games at left tackle for the Beavers.
The towering blindside protector graded very well in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 83.9, a grade of 77.5 in run blocking, and an 86.4 in pass protection. He allowed just two sacks on the season and was charged with only one penalty.
The East-West Shrine standout is expected to be drafted late in this year's draft or become a priority free agent signing.
The Colts need depth at offensive tackle behind starters Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Matt Goncalves, who was the team's swing tackle last year as a rookie, may be slated to move inside to right guard to replace Will Fries. Blake Freeland was the swing tackle in 2023 but has struggled in his two seasons. The Colts also have Luke Tenuta and Jack Wilson to compete for spots.
If selected during or signed after by the Colts in the draft, Christian-Lichtenhan would join a mountainous group of tackles, as Freeland is 6'7", 302, Tenuta is 6'9", 315, and Wilson is 6'11", 310.
