Colts Draft QB is Just What Team Needs
The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with a hopeful franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2025 offseason. However, Indianapolis didn't stop there with the quarterback additions. After losing long-time QB3 Sam Ehlinger to the Denver Broncos, Indy needed a third signal-caller.
In the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, with the 189th overall pick, the Colts selected former Notre Dame leader Riley Leonard to add more depth to their quarterback room. Leonard isn't the most polished quarterback coming out of the draft, but he can be a long-time backup in the NFL if he hits his ceiling.
ESPN has a fit for Leonard's skills with the Colts from Jordan Reid, claiming that Leonard will 'be allowed to develop' while the battle for starting QB between Richardson and Jones unfolds.
"With Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones entering a heated battle to be the Colts' starting quarterback, Leonard will be allowed to develop. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can take advantage of quick throws and use his mobility to create off schedule. He still needs to trust his initial reads more, but Leonard has long-term backup potential because of his physical traits and leadership."
Leonard played four years in the NCAA, three with the Duke Blue Devils (2021-2023) and one with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2024). While his time with the Blue Devils was admirable, he skyrocketed to prominence with the Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman, leading the squad to the National Championship, where they'd fall to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
That year, Leonard was sensational as a dual-threat QB, likely piquing the interest of Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. He'd tally 269/403 completions for 2,861 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and eight picks.
However, he was also a massive threat with his feet, adding up 906 rushing yards and another 17 touchdowns, amassing 38 all-purpose pay dirt visits. While Leonard isn't threatening Richardson or Jones for the starting position, he does fit Steichen's offense and provides a Jones-esque athleticism that can be utilized if needed.
The quarterback competition isn't losing any steam anytime soon, as far as being massive news-worthy content from Indianapolis. This is with good reason, as whoever takes the gig will have an immense amount of expectations on their shoulders to succeed after yet another disappointing finish to a season without a playoff trip.
Leonard will learn as the third-string quarterback while one of the biggest positional battles in the NFL gets underway.
