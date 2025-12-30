The Indianapolis Colts are turning the page at quarterback this Sunday, with rookie Riley Leonard slated to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans.

After three straight losses with Philip Rivers under center and Indianapolis officially knocked out of the playoff picture, the focus has shifted from survival to evaluation.

This is a calculated decision by the Colts to gather real information that could help shape the quarterback room heading into the 2026 season.

The Colts are expected to start rookie Riley Leonard on Sunday against the Texans, sources told @HolderStephen and me.



Leonard, a 23-year-old sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, steps into a tough environment against one of the league’s more disciplined defenses. The situation carries echoes of the 2022 season, when Indianapolis spot-started Sam Ehlinger against a Bill Belichick defense.

The assignment is less about the scoreboard and more about whether Leonard can function, command, and stabilize an NFL offense in real time.

Indianapolis knows exactly what Rivers is, and his brief comeback served its purpose. The 0–3 record closed the book, and the organization is now using its final meaningful data point to look forward instead of backward.

What makes this start different is the ripple effect it could create. This is about future depth — and whether Leonard forces the Colts to take him seriously.

If Leonard looks competent, it immediately complicates the offseason hierarchy. That performance could set up a possible training camp battle between Leonard and Anthony Richardson for the backup role in 2026.

That backup spot matters more than it usually does. Indianapolis is expected to re-sign Daniel Jones, who remains the long-term plan as the starter once healthy.

Jones is not expected to be fully cleared until training camp, leaving a critical early-season contingency gap. The Colts cannot afford uncertainty at QB2 if the calendar accelerates faster than the rehab timeline.

Leonard’s appeal has always been about tools and composure, not polish. He moves well enough to survive chaos, throws with confidence, and has shown a willingness to attack tight windows rather than shrink from them.

This start will test whether those traits translate when the speed changes. Houston will not simplify the picture, and Leonard will be forced to diagnose, reset, and respond under real pressure.

The coaching staff is not expecting perfection. They are watching for command, pocket discipline, and whether the offense breathes or holds its breath with Leonard in control.

If Leonard can show baseline NFL competency, the Colts suddenly have options. That alone makes Sunday more consequential than meets the eye.

This is not about crowning a future starter. It is about determining whether Leonard belongs in the room when real decisions are made.

