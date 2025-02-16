Colts Top Draft Target Compared to All-Time Great
The tight end position has become of huge importance in the modern offenses of the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts it was a position of ire in 2025 with no real semblance of a pass-catching threat.
Below are the metrics from Indy's four prominent tight ends:
-Kylen Granson | 14 catches, 182 yards, 0 TDs
-Mo Alie-Cox | 12 catches, 147 yards, 1 TD
-Drew Ogletree | 9 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD
-Will Mallory | 4 catches, 29 yards, 0 TDs
As shown, the Colts had nearly nothing to offer Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco for targets in the passing game, accumulating a mere 39 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns. This must change to give Indy a better chance on the offensive side.
One name in the upcoming draft directly linked to Indy is Penn State's Tyler Warren. In a piece from ESPN's Matt Miller, he has various pro comparisons for budding prospects. Warren's is none other than the formerly unstoppable Rob Gronkowski, who will one day land in the NFL Hall of Fame.
I don't typically compare prospects to NFL Hall of Famers, but since Gronk isn't in the Hall yet, I'm making an exception because Warren is that rare and that good.- Matt Miller | ESPN
Warren had a meager start to his Penn State career but took off like lightning in 2024 with 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown hauls. He also ran the football as a weapon in the ground game with 218 yards on 26 attempts for another four touchdowns.
The Colts need to give Richardson as many weapons as he can muster for his third NFL campaign, and a quarterback's best friend is a large tight end that can maneuver the seams and dominate the middle of the field.
The good news is Warren isn't a one-trick pony, as he can also block well and play in-line to complement the run game. This will allow him to be used all over Shane Steichen's gameplan and thrive in the play-action passing attack.
There is a high probability that Warren isn't available by the time Indy selects at 14th overall since multiple teams can use his services in 2025, so the Colts might need to make a trade up a few spots to obtain the Nittany Lions star.
Nothing can be left off the table if it helps Richardson. The Colts' future is at a crossroads and success is a must this year. Warren's comparison to Gronkowski before taking an NFL snap is lofty, but he's also one of the best overall weapons coming out of this year's draft.
We'll see how the chips fall on what will be an exciting first round in the 2025 NFL draft. Indianapolis has to make waves to help ensure they don't whiff on the playoffs yet again.
