Possible Colts Draftee Dubbed as Future All-Pro
If Tyler Warren falls to the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, there should be no discussion in the war room on who to draft.
The Colts have a chance to make a franchise-altering draft selection on Thursday night as the team aims to make a return to the postseason for the first time in five years. Warren, one of the top talents in the draft, could be on the board when the Colts come on the clock.
Warren's elite senior season at Penn State saw him haul in 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he racked up 218 yards on 26 carries for four more scores.
Ahead of the NFL draft this week, former second-round pick and current analyst Bucky Brooks combed through each prospect and analyzed which players could reach the All-Pro level. Brooks named Warren as one of five players who could go on to exceed expectations in two to three years.
"The tight ends might be the most talented group of the 2025 class," Brooks wrote. "Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland are the headliners as the top "Y" (traditional tight end) and flex (pass-catching tight end) options of the group, respectively."
The four other prospects Brooks named as possible All-Pro caliber players are Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, and Jalon Walker. Most of those guys are guaranteed to be off the board before the Colts are on the clock, leaving behind Warren as a lone possibility.
Even then, there's a solid chance a team ahead of Indianapolis chooses to take Warren. He's a versatile offensive threat who will instantly benefit any quarterback with his 6-foot-6, 257-pound frame.
In the College Football Playoffs, Warren put on a show for the Nittany Lions as he put up 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns through three games. After showing that he can perform on the biggest stages, there's no reason for any doubt heading into the draft.
The Colts will have an important decision to make come Thursday, but if Warren's on the board, the choice should already be made.
