Colts Drop in ESPN Power Rankings After Embarrassing Lions Loss
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) were no match for the red-hot Detroit Lions (10-1), as the Colts fell to the NFC's top team 24-6.
Self-inflicted wounds were the theme of the day for Indy. The offensive line committed five penalties, wiping away big plays while allowing a 46% pressure rate on the day. The tight ends also did not have a banner day, dropping passes and not executing when given the opportunity.
Ultimately, the supporting cast around Anthony Richardson made too many mistakes for the team to overcome, resulting in the worst loss of the season for Indy.
Because of the brutal loss, the Colts saw a drop in the Week 13 ESPN NFL power rankings. The Colts fell from 19th to 21st in the rankings, dropping below the Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) at 20th. Indy is the only 5-7 team in the league, but the Bengals are ranked higher despite having a worse record.
By falling to 21st, ESPN believes the Colts are a bottom-third team in the NFL this season. It is hard to argue with that fact, as the Colts have largely lost to better teams in the league while taking care of business against the bad teams. The Colts only have one win against a team with a winning record this season, a 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Included with the power rankings, the NFL Nation reporters were asked to look at the ESPN Analytics'Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for offense, defense, and special teams, and assess if the rankings portray an accurate picture of the team. Here are the current FPI rankings for the Colts:
Offense: 22nd
Defense: 20th
Special Teams: 13th
Holder believes these rankings to be fairly accurate for what the Colts have produced this season.
"These rankings seem about right when looking at the Colts' inconsistent results and current 1-4 stretch," Holder wrote. "They have shown flashes of promise in all areas, but there are fundamental issues undermining every phase of their team. The offensive line is suddenly an issue, which is severely limiting what was a solid running game. Defensively, the Colts are 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points), but that's offset by giving up 375.8 yards per game (28th). Special teams would be better if not for kicker Matt Gay's occasional misses (his 87.5% field goal percentage ranks 21st)."
The Colts will look to climb both the power rankings and FPI rankings this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots (3-9). A win before their bye week would go a long way toward getting the Colts back on track.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.