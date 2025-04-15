Colts Dubbed a Trade Fit for Elite NFC Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are under 10 days away from being on the clock in the 2025 edition of the NFL draft.
The Colts had a busy start to free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Indianapolis had a complete change of approach at the start of the new league year, spending serious money on cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to solidify the secondary.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard wants to rebuild the defense for new coordinator Lou Anarumo after a season filled with disappointing performances. Ballard could choose to bring in defensive rookies during the draft to further improve Anarumo's squad, but don't forget about draft day trades.
The 33rd Team feels that the Colts are a draft-day trade candidate for Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose future is uncertain in Wisconsin.
"Alexander offers rare versatility and ball skills, so the payoff to keep him on the roster might outweigh the financial cost," wrote analyst Ian Valentino. "However, with this being a weak cornerback class, a desperate team might overpay for Alexander."
"If offered the right package of Day 2 picks, Green Bay has to at least consider whether it's the right move to unload an aging, expensive, hurt star. Their cornerback room could use another body, either way, so opening another hole could be painful."
Alexander has dealt with serious injury issues over the past two seasons, starting just 14 total games. Alexander produced two interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 43 tackles in those 14 games, which are decent numbers.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke on Alexander's future in Green Bay a few weeks ago, saying that anything is on the table.
"We’re still working through that," Gutekunst said. "Obviously a very good player for us and we have some time to figure that out and see what’s best for him and for the organization... [Alexander playing in Green Bay again] could be a possibility, absolutely. Again, we’re kind of in the middle of that right now."
After the Colts spent so much money on Ward and Bynum, it would be a serious investment to give up draft capital for a player who has struggled to stay on the field. Alexander's cap hit is over $20 million over the next two seasons, a number Indianapolis would struggle to afford.
While it'd be great to have another playmaking, shut-down corner in the secondary, it's not realistic. It'd be surprising to see the Colts make another major money move in free agency, especially after going through so much scouting for the draft.
The Colts have until next Thursday to finalize their draft day decisions. Indianapolis is slated to be on the clock with the 14th overall pick on Thursday, April 24, in a make-or-break day for Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.