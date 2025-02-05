Colts Duo of Veterans May Need to Be Cut in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have a pivotal offseason underway for their 2025 campaign, with plenty of high-level decisions to be made regarding multiple key players. One area in which Indy can progress to add talent and skilled players to the squad is by cutting certain names.
Two that stand out the most are right tackle Braden Smith and interior depth defensive tackle, Raekwon Davis. In this piece, both will be detailed and provide reasons why it makes sense to part ways with this duo of performers.
Braden Smith
Colts' right tackle Smith has been a cornerstone of the offensive line since 2018, when he was drafted out of Auburn in the second round (37th overall).
While Smith has been solid for Indy over his seven campaigns in the Circle City, his injuries are piling up and resulting in less-than-ideal play. Given this situation, it might be time to cut ties with Smith.
The Colts can save a massive $16.75 million by cutting Smith, per Spotrac. Smith has played in 22 out of 34 possible games since 2023 and has lingering injuries that have limited his availability and impact.
Indianapolis also traded up to grab Matt Goncalves in 2024 through the third round, indicating a possible successor for Smith. Bernhard Raimann isn't in danger of being let go on the left side but instead receiving a massive contract once that time comes.
Smith's matter that took him away from the rest of the 2024 season isn't being factored in, but rather his injury history and drop in performance. The Colts may need to make a tough decision to let him walk to save serious cap while allowing Goncalves to get the starting reps going forward.
Raekwon Davis
The Colts signed Davis to a two-year, $14 million deal in the 2024 offseason in hopes that the depth of the interior defensive line behind stalwarts DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart would be secure.
However, Davis was simply bad, to put it lightly.
The veteran defender played underwhelmingly in his first year with Indy, accumulating 15 tackles and one pass defended. His Pro Football Focus grades don't help his case to return, posting 37.0 overall, 54.1 pass-rush, and 38.5 run defense.
Per Spotrac, Indy can save $6.49 million by cutting ties with the former Miami Dolphins defender. It's never easy to cut a player for any NFL team but given the lack of production and bad-looking contract, it makes sense for Chris Ballard to let Davis go.
More sure-fire depth can be acquired for that price or picked up in the upcoming NFL draft. Buckner and Stewart need more help, and Davis and the current free agent Taven Bryan isn't providing that for Lou Anarumo's defense.
While there's always a chance of a resurgence, Davis doesn't seem like a talent to suddenly U-turn his down season. The Colts can make this a simple choice and save a sizeable chunk of the cap by getting better help for their duo of interior starters in 2025.
