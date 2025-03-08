Colts Can Have Duo of Dynamic Free Agents for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are in the third year of the Anthony Richardson-Shane Steichen experiment. However, the duo has yielded little success, with the squad performing as average as possible (17-17 since 2023).
But it isn't all on Richardson to make things happen. The defensive side of the ball performed inconsistently with Gus Bradley's predictable and dated scheme. With the addition of a more diverse thinker like Lou Anarumo, the Colts can't run it back with the same secondary again.
This is why free agency in 2025 is so crucial for Indianapolis to take chances and land new talents.
ESPN has a high-level fit at cornerback for Indianapolis in the form of Detroit Lions defender Carlton Davis III and Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
Starting with Davis, a seven-year pro and 28 years old, he has prime left to make a day-one impact for the Colts' defense.
A defense that asks Davis to play a little more zone will better fit his skill set. The Ravens and Colts need a veteran starter at outside corner who can play a variety of coverages, which Davis can handle well.- Ben Solak | ESPN
Davis can handle multiple responsibilities in the secondary, as reflected by his positions played by Pro Football Focus. He spent time in the box (52 snaps), slot (51), and outside (588). He also led all Lions corners with a solid 74.5 defensive grade and 72.1 coverage.
Davis is an addition that will likely be the top cornerback on the outside, ahead of Jaylon Jones and Sam Womack III. This signing must be considered to help Anarumo in his first year, he's also a valuable asset given he can play in multiple spots.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Next up is Reid, a two-time Super Bowl champion with an understanding of what it means to play for a top-level franchise. Reid has 106 games played (102 starts) and an impressive resume that includes 580 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 17 quarterback hits.
Another versatile defender, Reid played free and strong safety, as well as in the slot in 2024. He has all the abilities that Anarumo looks for at safety and can take over the free spot next to recent breakout player Nick Cross at strong.
Indy wants to have reliability at this position and safeties must be at their best to operate Anarumo's defense at optimum levels. Reid isn't a massive signing like Miami Dolphins free agent Javon Holland but is a talented defender who can add positivity to the stop troops and won't cost a huge amount of cap space.
Either of these (or both) would be big signings for Indianapolis' defense. This side of the ball has to be better than 2024. While the offense wasn't anything to write home about, the defense lost to the lowly New York Giants and almost dropped to the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
That type of haphazard play isn't acceptable, and it's the biggest reason Bradley wasn't retained as DC. Expect some splashes in defensive free agency for the Colts; these are a couple names that are a big step in the right direction.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.