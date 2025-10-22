Colts' Early Injury Report Encouraging for Top Pass-Catcher
The Indianapolis Colts sit alone atop the NFL standings after another dominant display against the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend.
The Colts' next test is a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans, a team that Indy beat 41-20 just over one month ago.
The Colts were without a few key starters against the Chargers, but this week's early injury report shows that at least one is on track to return against Tennessee.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - DNP
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - LP
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - LP
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - FULL
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - FULL
Ebukam and Lewis both got injured last Sunday against the Chargers. Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The two edge rushers have combined for five sacks on the year, meaning Indy's pass rush may take a hit if neither are able to go against the Titans this weekend.
Moore missed three straight games due to an Achilles injury he suffered against the Titans in Week 3. He played 79% of the snaps against the Chargers, so the Colts are likely just being cautious with his recovery.
Smith missed the first practice of last week due to rest, and he did the same this week.
Downs, who is one of the key receivers on the offense, missed the Chargers clash due to a concussion he suffered in Indy's Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals. His limited participation is a step up from three straight missed practices last week.
Jones has missed the last six games on IR, making this his first practice since Week 1. The Colts' secondary is absolutely battered right now, so if he's able to return against Tennessee, he might see immediate minutes.
Dulin missed the game against the Chargers, but was a full participant on Wednesday. Dulin is one of the best special teams gunners in the league, so he could always make an impact against the Titans.
Goodson has missed lots of action this season, but his full participation is a good sign that he'll be back on the sidelines this weekend.