Two Colts Earn National PFF Honors After Week 1 Win
After over a decade without a Week 1 win, the Indianapolis Colts finally got the job done to kick off the season the right way with a 33-8 victory against the Miami Dolphins.
Offensively, the Colts were led by statement performances from quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Tyler Warren, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and all-around strong offensive line play. Defensively, new coordinator Lou Anarumo called an excellent game, switching up coverages and blitz schemes to confuse Tua Tagovailoa.
The Colts established themselves early by feeding Warren on the first drive, and he went on to finish the game with seven catches for 76 yards along with a three-yard rush. His performance earned him a 90.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, placing him in Week 1's Team of the Week.
Warren wasn't the only Colts player to make the list, as right guard Matt Goncalves joined him with a 76.8 overall grade. Goncalves specifically excelled in pass protection, earning an 83.1 pass blocking grade.
One interesting stat to point out is that Warren led the Colts in run blocking. The rookie was given an 88.6 run blocking grade, with the next closest player being Quenton Nelson, who had a 79.7 run blocking grade.
Warren was also named Rookie of the Week by PFF, a recognition that perfectly sums up his elite NFL debut.
"You could make a strong case for at least three players to earn this recognition, but Warren gets the nod," PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness wrote. "The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft led the Colts in targets, and his 3.17 yards per route run ranks second among tight ends this week, trailing only Brock Bowers."
As for Goncalves, he and the rest of the O-Line got some much-deserved love from PFF. McGuinness went on to name the Colts' group as the Offensive Line of the Week.
"The Colts dominated the Dolphins up front, setting the tone early," McGuinness wrote. "They allowed just five pressures on 33 dropbacks, with no offensive lineman surrendering more than one. They were solid on the ground as well, averaging 3.9 yards per carry."
That dominant play up front led to sharp play from Jones under center, who finished the day with a 72.8 overall grade. Jones was 22-for-29 with 272 yards and a touchdown through the air and added two rushing touchdowns on the goal line. Jones picked apart Miami's secondary, finding seven different targets on the day.
Looking at the grades, one more star stands out. Defensive end Laiatu Latu was a bright spot for Anarumo's group and earned a 91.5 overall grade. He also snagged his first career interception, giving him a 94.0 coverage grade.
Indy's 15th overall pick from the year prior made a statement in Week 1, dominating the trenches and showing full understaning of his role under Anarumo. The Colts will undoubtedly need another performance like that against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 2.