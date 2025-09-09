Shane Steichen Breaks Down Colts' Week 1 Victory in Detail
The Indianapolis Colts finally overcame their Week 1 curse after defeating the Miami Dolphins by a score of 33-8 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts were propelled to victory by efficient play from new starting quarterback Daniel Jones, along with some solid defensive play from Lou Anarumo's unit. Colts head coach Shane Steichen called a near-perfect game, allowing his team to execute at the highest level to start the season with a win.
Following the game, Steichen said his team played "complementary football", executing in all three phases.
“I’ll start off, just a great, great team win," Steichen said. Everybody in that locker room, every coach, every player. The preparation that goes into it to play the way we did. Complementary football on both sides of it for four quarters was awesome. I thought Lou (Anarumo) did a hell of a job calling the game on defense, putting those guys in position. I thought Jim Bob (Cooter) did a great job with the offense all week. (Brian) Mason with the special teams. The takeaways, and then converting 17 points off that. That's playing complementary football. I'm excited for the city, this organization to get this first win at home. With Mr. (Jim) Irsay going into the Ring of Honor, it was only fitting to get that done today.”
In his post-game locker room speech, Steichen said that even though the late owner Jim Irsay wasn't there physically, he was there spiritually. In his eyes, the win meant more than an average victory.
“I just kind of talked about what their dad meant to this organization," Steichen replied to a reporter who asked about that moment. "Kind of just hit on it a little bit. Then just him raising those three daughters and doing it the right way, and setting them up for a moment to take over this team. I thought it was just really special and really fitting for them being full-time owners now to get a game ball. It was pretty special in there.”
Circling back to Jones, Steichen had nothing but good things to say on how his quarterback played.
"Yeah, he played good ball. We’ve got to continue that every week. It’s one week at a time. But that's the preparation he puts in. He was ready to roll and guys went out there and made plays for him.”
Looking at the box score, Jones was able to spread the ball to seven different targets. The most common was rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who finished with seven catches for 76 yards in his NFL debut. Steichen recognized the rookie's efforts, saying he was "impressive".
“It's impressive. I thought the first play, the one we just talked about, hitting him down the boundary, but then that third down right there with about six minutes left, making a guy miss, and then running a guy over, or two guys over, whatever he did. Just the physicality, he's an old-school, throwback freakin’ baller is what he is... You can do a lot with him. Obviously, you guys saw we lined him up at fullback today and got a short yardage there with him, and just different things the way we use him in the pass game. So, keep getting creative with him.”
When asked about Anarumo's strategy, Steichen commended the play calls of the new defensive coordinator.
“[Lou Anarumo is] wired – that’s what it was. He was putting those guys in position, multiple looks, hitting them at the right time. The pass rush was getting home. It was only fitting, signing Cam Bynum and he gets the first pick, and to do a celebration. (Laiatu) Latu gets a pick in there. I mean, it was awesome. I can't wait to watch the tape, but defense played awesome.”
Looking ahead, the Colts have a massive Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos won their season opener against the Tennessee Titans and will be looking to double up on wins against AFC South opponents on Sunday afternoon.