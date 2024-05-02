Colts' E.J. Speed Speaks Out on Contract Situation
The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with contract holdout situations each of the last two years, but veteran linebacker E.J. Speed reassured the Colts through the media that he won’t be responsible for a third.
The Athletic’s James Boyd implied in a tweet on May 1 that Speed doesn’t have his contract at the top of his mind this offseason.
“Colts LB EJ Speed, who’s entering a contract year, says he isn’t worried about an extension,” Boyd wrote. “Believes that if he does his job, that’ll take care of itself.”
It’s hard to disagree with Speed’s conclusion after his 2023 season. The 28-year-old experienced the best campaign of his career last fall, as he started a career-high 11 contests. Speed started six games in his first four NFL seasons.
As a starter for most of 2023, Speed posted 102 combined tackles, including 78 solos. He barely had more than that in his first four seasons combined.
Speed also had 12 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and 4 pass defenses in 2023. If he produces at that rate again in 2024, Speed will earn a significant pay raise from either the Colts or another organization.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As of May 1, Speed is set to have a $3.5 million base salary for the upcoming season. Unless he signs a contract extension, Speed will be an unrestricted free agent in March 2025.
Behind his breakout 2023 campaign, Speed replaced former star inside linebacker Shaquille Leonard. The Colts released Leonard on November 21.
Leonard served as a Colts defensive captain for five years. Speed didn’t explicitly address being a captain in 2024, but he sounds intent on filling a leadership role for the team this season.
“EJ Speed says he trusts Chris Ballard implicitly when it comes to drafting LBs, and he’ll be there for anything rookie Jaylon Carlies needs,” wrote The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer.
That could only make Speed more valuable to Indianapolis.
The Colts drafted Carlies at No. 151 overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Carlies could compete for a role as a depth linebacker role behind Speed and fellow starting linebacker Zaire Franklin this fall. Segun Olubi and Ronnie Harrison Jr. are also expected to play significant snaps in the middle of Indianapolis’ defense this season.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.