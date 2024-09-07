Colts Elevate Two Players to Key Positions Ahead of Texans Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing big areas of need on their 53-man roster ahead of their season/home-opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Colts released on X:
"We have elevated CB Chris Lammons and K Spencer Shrader to the active roster for #HOUvsIND".
The Colts elevating Spencer Shrader to the active roster means they likely aren't moving forward with Matt Gay due to hernia recovery. While it's a kicker and may get overlooked, the Colts' situation is a bit murky with Gay's injury and Shrader's lack of experience. We'll see if this haunts the Colts during the matchup with Houston tomorrow.
As for veteran cornerback Chris Lammons, this gives Indianapolis more depth to face a scary Texans passing corps. Names like Nico Collins have haunted the Colts. Last year, Collins hauled in 16 catches for 341 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in his games versus Indianapolis. If the Colts want to avoid letting this happen again, they must address Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs, and tight end Dalton Schultz with coverage depth. This will help starters like Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Nick Cross, and Julian Blackmon.
The matchup between AFC South rivals is upon the NFL. Fans have waited all season to see C.J. Stroud face off against Anthony Richardson in what will be a crucial game for both squads to start the season. Immediately, there will be no room for error tomorrow in Lucas Oil Stadium.
