The 2025 season will come to a close for the Indianapolis Colts this weekend as they travel south to face the Houston Texans. The Colts have lost six straight games, and if they fall to Houston, they'll finish with an 8-9 record after sitting at the top of the AFC less than two months ago.

This season has been a roller coaster, but it'll finish as one of the biggest letdowns in Indianapolis history. The Colts are the first team in nearly 30 years to miss the postseason after an 8-2 start.

The Colts released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. The Colts conducted a walk-through, so each player's designation is an estimation of their status had there been a real practice.

Two starting corners, Jones and Gardner, missed practice. If both are out, the Colts will likely start Cameron Mitchell on the outside. Mitchell played 65% of the team's snaps last week.

Tucker didn't play against the Jaguars last weekend. With the Colts' offensive line already thin, it wouldn't be good to lose another depth piece.

Mallory got some snaps last week because of Drew Ogletree's absence. The fourth-string tight end did not practice on Wednesday.

Tuimoloau was the only limited participant. The rookie did not play last weekend.

Bortolini is back as a full participant after sitting out last week. The Colts started Pinter, who was also a full participant with a rib injury.

Richardson was a full participant for the first time in a long while, but he won't be activated from injured reserve. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Riley Leonard will get the start against the Texans after three games behind Philip Rivers.

Blackmon, another corner, was listed with a back injury. His full participation is a good sign that he'll be able to go against Houston.

Raimann played through his elbow injury against Jacksonville, and it looks like he could do the same against the Texans.

