Colts Interview Browns Assistant for Defensive Coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year and are now hunting for a new face to lead the defense.
The Colts reportedly interviewed Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their open position on Friday (per Tom Pelissero | NFL Network). Banda is a young assistant but has plenty of experience as a coach.
Banda has been in Cleveland for two years now but has spent time at multiple Power 5 football programs in the NCAA. Banda was a defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes and the Utah State Aggies.
Banda is now the third secondary coach to interview for the Colts' open position. Indy had one of the worst passing defenses in football this season, allowing a 69.36% completion rate and 229.4 passing yards per game.
Bradley's defensive scheme gave up too many underneath passes, creating endless choices for the quarterback. Numerous quarterbacks including Malik Willis, Trevor Lawrence, and Drake Maye threw at an 80% success rate against the Colts.
Banda's Browns allowed only a 61.84% completion rate, the third-best in the NFL. Despite the Browns finishing with a 3-14 record, their pass defense was not terrible.
The Colts are trying to find a suitable replacement as fast as possible. The 2025 NFL draft is coming up in just over three months, so it's vital that all coaches are on the same page entering offseason activities.
