Former Colts Pro Bowler Opens Up on Playing with Andrew Luck
The Indianapolis Colts are amid arguably their most important offseason in years as head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson enter year three in their respective positions.
Indy needs another quarterback to consistently step up, as it hasn't seen that level since the Andrew Luck era of football (2012-2018). In an interview with Run Your Race, former Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Colts tight end Eric Ebron gushed about what it was like playing with Luck for a lone season (2018).
Ebron said: "What amplified my learning experience, playing with Andrew Luck. To play with Andrew Luck, you really had to know football."
While Ebron technically played in 2019 with Indy following Luck's retirement with Jacoby Brissett, it was nowhere near as productive as 2018. Ebron set career-highs in catches (66), targets (110), receiving yards (750), and all-purpose touchdowns (14) that season. He also notched his lone Pro Bowl.
Ebron continued on Luck: "I think that's what really got me so detailed and so fine-tuned into the game of football. The year I had with Andrew, it should have been what I was doing my whole career. Special human being."
Ebron voices what many have about Luck, undeniable leadership, personality, and efficiency on the field. This is the standard that Indy has missed since his retirement and what general manager Chris Ballard has desperately tried to re-instate. That's what the hope is with Richardson.
While Luck is considered by many to be a Hall of Fame-worthy talent in only seven years, Richardson's path is more ambiguous given his rough start in the first two campaigns. Richardson showcased promise in only four games of his 2023 rookie season, but succumbed to an AC joint sprain that derailed any momentum.
The sophomore year for Richardson was a major step back as a passer, notching 126/264 passes completed (47.7%) for 1,814 yards, eight touchdown tosses, and 12 picks. If Richardson wants to steady his time in Indianapolis and instill confidence in the Colts' front office, he has to be better than this.
Luck was a once-in-a-lifetime type of prospect, but Richardson is the same magnitude of uniqueness and athleticism at the field general spot for the Colts. However, Luck had far more experience for the NFL than Richardson, meaning there may still be a year before Richardson hits his stride, if that comes to fruition.
2025 is the most pivotal year for Richardson thus far, and the expectations are mounting for him to be the leader he was drafted to become with the fourth overall pick in 2023's draft. If the Colts can get right and sneak into the playoffs while Richardson stays healthy, positivity will only grow around the franchise.
However, if Richardson completely falls apart and the Colts finish with seven or eight wins and no postseason berth, expect this era of Indy quarterback to come to an end; furthering the search for another true signal-caller while the years from Luck's last snap compile.
We'll see if the highly talented Richardson can prove critics wrong in 2025 with better play, availability, and more victories; helping fans move on from what has passed with the former Stanford product.
