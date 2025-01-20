Former #Colts TE Eric Ebron on QB Andrew Luck:



“The year I had with Andrew … I should’ve been doing (that) my whole career. He was a special human …”



“He made sure all of us knew what the fuck was going on. He ran every meeting …”



