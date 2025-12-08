The Indianapolis Colts' 7-1 start has been flushed down the drain after the team lost its 11th consecutive road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Just over a month ago, the Colts were sitting atop the AFC leaderboard and looked to have one of the most unstoppable offenses in football. The team traded its next couple of first-round picks for Sauce Gardner in hopes of making a Super Bowl push, but everything has collapsed since then.

Where the Colts Stand in AFC Standings

After Sunday's action, the Colts find themselves in 8th place in the AFC, one spot out of the postseason. It's almost unbelievable to imagine the Colts collapsing that quickly, but then you remember it's the Colts.

The Colts are one game behind the Houston Texans (7th) and Buffalo Bills (6th). If the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, then the Colts will be one game behind them, too.

With the Texans win the Colts have officially fallen out of the AFC playoff picture.



From the 1 seed at 7-1 to out of the playoffs altogether in six weeks. Quite the fall for the 2025 Colts. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) December 8, 2025

Indy's on track to miss out on the playoffs for the fifth straight season. It doesn't help that starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, but that shouldn't distract anyone from how poorly the Colts have been playing in all three phases over the past month.

Even with Jones under center, it looked like Indy's offense wasn't the same as it had been in the first 10 weeks. Jones was partially immobilized due to a fractured fibula, and his decision-making slowly worsened. The offensive line looked strong, but has been porous over the past month.

Breaking: Colts QB Daniel Jones will undergo surgery for his torn Achilles, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/aOgi5wjOTU — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2025

Defensively, the pass rush has been nonexistent, and the linebackers can't cover a thing. The corners haven't been much better either.

Where the Colts Stand in the AFC South

After the Jaguars won, they took sole possession of the AFC South title. Although the Texans are also 8-5, they have the head-to-head tiebreaker and a better divisional record than the Colts, so Houston is in second place.

4 weeks left. Who’s winning the AFC South? pic.twitter.com/Enf6Copk34 — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) December 8, 2025

All of a sudden, the Colts are in third place. They've lost all three games since their Week 11 bye, plummeting in the AFC South standings and losing all the momentum they built in the first half of the season.

With Jones out for the season, the Colts' hopes rest in the hands of rookie quarterback Riley Leonard since the usual backup, Anthony Richardson Sr., is on injured reserve.

5 years no playoffs

10 years no AFC South Title

No franchise QB

2 years without a 1st Round Pick pic.twitter.com/wRdMBdGOFn — Colts Enjoyer (@TheColtsEnjoyer) December 8, 2025

Richardson has been on IR for nearly two months now after suffering an orbital fracture during pre-game warmups in Week 6. The former fourth-overall pick competed with Jones before the season, but he lost his starting job, and he's only touched the field in the fourth quarter of blowout wins.

Leonard played okay in Jones' absence against Jacksonville, completing 18 of 29 pass attempts for 145 yards and an interception. He rushed in his first career touchdown in garbage time to give the Colts 19 points on the day.

Now that teams can game plan for Leonard, the offense may not be as effective. The Colts must rely on Jonathan Taylor and the ground game, but that can only get them so far against stacked boxes and some of the best run defenses in football.

Their first test sans Daniel Jones will be the Seattle Seahawks. A loss could mean the end of the road, but a win would revive the Colts' playoff hopes and give them a fighting chance.

