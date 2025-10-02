Insiders Speculate on Anthony Richardson's Future with Colts
Just over a month ago, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced his decision to start Daniel Jones over third-year incumbent starter Anthony Richardson for the 2025 season.
That choice seemingly paid off early for the Colts, as they won their first three games of a season for the first time since 2009. Jones' early success in Indianapolis has analysts speculating if Richardson wants a move out, but the 23-year-old has yet to request a trade.
Still, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler says that his "sense" is that Richardson would be okay with being traded to a team with a "premier playcaller".
"One intriguing option is Anthony Richardson Sr., who is stuck behind Daniel Jones in Indianapolis," Fowler wrote when discussing possible quarterback targets. "My sense is Richardson would be open to joining a premier playcaller such as Sean McVay as a developmental player so he can reset for 2026."
Again, this is all guesswork from Fowler. That being said, he probably has more connections with people who talk to Richardson than I do.
Richardson's current trade value is unclear, especially since he was a former fourth-overall pick. He hasn't panned out to what Colts coaches thought he would be, but he has also shown moments of brilliance.
Trading Richardson to one of the league's best coaches in McVay would be a serious risk. If the Los Angeles Rams can theoretically develop Richardson into a top-tier starting quarterback, then serious questions would have to be asked about Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard's abilities to develop project passers.
Fowler's colleague, Dan Graziano, made it clear that the Colts haven't said anything about trading the former first-round pick.
"Richardson is an interesting one," Graziano wrote. "I remember a couple of teams wondering whether Indy would be open to moving him during free agency. So far, they've insisted they aren't, but you're right. If Jones keeps playing well and leads them to their first division title in more than a decade, who's to say the Colts don't decide he's their future at quarterback and sign him to an extension?
If the Colts do choose to re-sign Jones, who is currently on a one-year deal, then it wouldn't be shocking if Richardson requested a trade. Graziano thinks teams trading for a developmental quarterback at this point in the season could make more sense, as it gives the player more time to adjust and grow behind a bona fide starter.
"In general, acquiring a starting QB at the trade deadline is tough, because in most cases it's a guy who must learn a new offense on the fly," Graziano continued. "By the time he's up to speed, it could be too late for him to save the season. That's why someone like Richardson, whom teams might view for development in the long term, makes more sense."
The Rams obviously don't need a new starter with veteran gunslinger Matthew Stafford at the helm. The issue is, Stafford is on his last legs before retirement, and LA may want to consider bringing in a developmental player like Richardson to take over after Stafford hangs 'em up.
Should the Colts keep Richardson, it'll be their second time bringing him back from a benching. Ballard and Steichen have refused to quit on the kid, but his time is running out to establish himself as a trustworthy starter in Indianapolis.