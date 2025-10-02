Colts Sign Cornerback After Xavien Howard Retirement
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed first-year cornerback Keenan Garber to their practice squad on Tuesday morning.
The news broke after the Colts' starting cornerback, Xavien Howard, retired only four games into the season. Indianapolis already elevated safety Trey Washington to the 53-man roster, meaning Garber is filling the empty roster spot.
Garber (6'0, 188 lbs.) spent the 2025 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings after he went undrafted. He played all of his college years at Kansas State, where he made a transition from wide receiver to cornerback in his junior year.
In his three years playing as a corner at Kansas State, Garber appeared in 40 games, recording 52 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, and nine passes defended. As a receiver, he brought in six catches for 82 yards and had three rushes for six yards.
The Colts are bringing Garber in at a time when the secondary is nearly fully depleted. Howard's retirement means that Jonathan Edwards or Mekhi Blackmon will likely get the starting snaps at outside corner, but there's not much depth behind those two.
Jaylon Jones suffered a hamstring injury that put him on IR before Indy's Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. Rookie corner Justin Walley tore his ACL in the preseason, which is what led the Colts to sign Howard in the first place.
Nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II is dealing with an injury to his Achilles tendon, which is why the team brought in Mike Hilton before last weekend's clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hilton ended up playing 58 defensive snaps in his first game of the season, and he proved his worth nearly immediately by forcing a fumble.
The Colts will hope that Edwards or Blackmon can play as a suitable starter until Jones returns from IR, which he'll be eligible to do after this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Edwards or Blackmon goes down, then the Colts could bring up Garber at some point in the future.
Garber was also a special teams standout at Kansas State, as he won a 2023 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week award after returning a blocked extra point to the end zone.
The Colts could make another move in the secondary, but there's been no news as of now.