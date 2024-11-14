Colts Make Surprising Move in ESPN NFL Power Rankings After Bills Loss
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) suffered their third straight loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills (8-2) on Sunday, falling by a score of 30-20.
The Colts could not overcome four turnovers by quarterback Joe Flacco, who continually put the offense in tough spots all afternoon. While the defense forced two turnovers from Josh Allen, Indy only scored three points off those interceptions. Losing the turnover battle and not capitalizing on forced turnovers is almost always a recipe for failure.
Despite the Colts losing their third game in a row, their slide in the ESPN NFL Power Rankings seems to have stopped. The Colts have climbed one spot in the power rankings for Week 11, going from 21st to 20th.
As things sit, the Colts are the lowest of the 4-6 teams in the power rankings. However, the Colts are ahead of the Chicago Bears, who rank 22nd and have a 4-5 record on the season. Indy took down the Bears 21-16 in their Week 3 matchup at the beginning of the season.
The NFL Nation staff was asked to identify each team's non-QB MVP in this week's rankings. Stephen Holder of ESPN chose defensive tackle Grover Stewart for the Colts. Stewart has been a monster for Indy in the middle of the defensive line, having an impact against the run and getting after the quarterback.
"Early-season injuries to top Colts players such as DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor have limited their impact," Holder wrote. "But Stewart has been a consistent presence throughout, leading the team with eight tackles for loss and creating more pass rush than any year in his career. Stewart is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks -- rare for a nose tackle -- and is 10th in the NFL in run stop win rate (43%)."
Stewart and the Colts will try to get back in the win column as they travel east to take on the New York Jets. With head coach Shane Steichen naming Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, the Colts offense will be more dynamic moving forward as they make a push for the playoffs.
