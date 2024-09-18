Colts Tumble Near the Bottom of ESPN Power Rankings After Packers Loss
The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Colts' defense was unable to stop the Packers' rushing attack, while the offense made too many mistakes to overcome.
Because they played so poorly on Sunday, the Colts plunged in the ESPN Power Rankings for Week 3. The NFL Nation crew dropped the Colts eight spots from 20th to 28th in the rankings.
A tumble toward the bottom of the standings was expected for the Colts. Indy gave up 267 yards on the ground to the Packers, with 151 going to Josh Jacobs. Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions and received little help from his pass catchers, who had multiple drops on the afternoon.
The NFL Nation reporters were also asked to identify who has been the most important backup/role player for each team so far in the season. Stephen Holder identified wide receiver Alec Pierce, who has been one of the lone bright spots for the Colts through two weeks. Pierce has eight catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games.
"Pierce was expected to be the third receiver, at best, for the Colts this season," Holder wrote. "But he has been a revelation with No. 2 wideout Josh Downs missing both weeks because of an ankle injury and the remaining receivers showing inconsistency. Pierce leads the Colts with eight receptions and 181 yards. He has already tied a career best with two touchdown receptions, recording Indy's only touchdown against the Packers on Sunday."
Pierce has shown an obvious connection with Richardson early in the season and has provided explosive plays for the offense. The rest of the Colts' pass catchers have been disappointing and need to get on the same level as Pierce for the offense to succeed.
The Colts are one of eight teams in the NFL to start 0-2. They will need to capture a victory against the Chicago Bears this week or risk digging themselves into a hole that may be insurmountable.
