Colts Face Early Season Gut Check After Embarrassing Loss to Packers
Sunday had the opportunity to be a “get right” game for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts faced a Green Bay Packers team without starting quarterback Jordan Love. With Love out nursing a knee injury, Malik Willis would get the start. Willis is admittedly a much lesser threat than Love through the air.
The Packers were expected to rely on Josh Jacobs and the running game. While the Colts' defense struggled against the run a week ago, it figured to be the Packers' only plan of attack with a limited Willis.
Yet when the game kicked off at Lambeau Field, it did not matter that the Packers were practically one-dimensional on offense. It did not matter that the Packers’ defense gave up over 400 yards of offense a week prior.
The Colts were abysmal in almost every facet of the game, falling flat on their face in an embarrassing 16-10 loss. And now, at 0-2, Shane Steichen’s team faces the possibility of their season going off the rails before we’ve even reached the end of the first month.
“It’s highly frustrating,” Anthony Richardson admitted after the game. “We know we’re a better team than what we’re presenting right now. As a whole, we’ve just got to play better.”
Playing better would be an understatement for the Colts. The defensive struggles continued against the run. Indy allowed the Packers to run for 164 yards in the first quarter alone, the most since 2011.
The Packers finished with 261 yards on the ground, with Jacobs accounting for 151. The Colts have allowed over 200 yards rushing and a 150-yard rusher for two consecutive weeks. An area of strength for Indy has turned into a glaring weakness.
“We have to get it fixed,” Steichen said about the run defense. “It starts with myself. I am the head coach and we have to get in our meeting room on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and get it fixed. That is the bottom line.”
53 of the Packers’ 67 offensive plays were runs, allowing them to possess the ball for over 40 minutes. It did not help that DeForest Buckner (ankle) and Laiatu Latu (hip) exited the game with injuries. But even when they were in the game, it did not have much impact on stopping the Packers.
Eventually, the Colts’ defense did settle in and started limiting the success of the Packers’ offense. Despite their struggles, the Colts allowed just 16 points on the day. A win was still attainable for a Colts offense that routinely scores in the 20s.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
But the Colts’ offense also had a day they would like to forget. Drops, turnovers, and a failure to execute led to only 10 points. Richardson could not get into a rhythm all day, leading to his worst performance as a pro.
“We started off slow as a group, especially as an offense,” Richardson remarked. “We definitely can’t do that. We know we’re better than that. It just hurts losing, bro. Nobody wants to lose. I know we’ve got 15 more, but man. Losing the first two definitely hurt.”
Richardson finished 17-of-34 (50%) for 204 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. Two of Richardson’s three interceptions came on drives where the Colts were finally starting to move the ball. Both were completely on the young quarterback, and Richardson was the first to admit that reality.
“The first pick, that was just me,” Richardson explained. “I saw AP (Alec Pierce) coming across the field and I released it a little too high and it sailed to the safety.
“The second one, also me. I thought the backer was going to slide underneath the route to AD, so I thought I was going to get picked right there, but the backer made a good play.”
Richardson’s receivers failed to help him out as well. Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Jonathan Taylor all had costly drops throughout the game.
Speaking of Taylor, the Colts ground attack was one of the lone bright spots for Indy. Taylor had 103 rushing yards on 12 carries as the offensive line was able to open big holes for the former Pro Bowler. Taylor’s running led to most of the Colts' explosive plays.
Yet Taylor went the entire fourth quarter without touching the football. Taylor barely even played in the fourth quarter, as Steichen and running backs coach DeAndre Smith opted for Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon in the final period. While Taylor is not the best in the passing game, not having one of your best players out on the field when trying to generate a comeback is something Steichen must answer for.
The Colts as a whole have a lot to answer for. Gus Bradley’s unit looked inexplicably unprepared to face the Packers’ rushing attack despite it being obvious they would lean on the ground game. Steichen’s offense leaned too heavily on the pass despite having great success on the ground.
And now, sitting at 0-2, it is gut-check time for the Colts. The playoff chances for teams who start 0-2 are much lower than those who start 1-1. They take another plunge if the team begins 0-3.
The Colts have six days to find answers as the Chicago Bears are coming to town. The answers will not be easy to find, as some major adjustments are desperately needed. It is up to Steichen and his coaching staff to make those adjustments and for the players to execute them at a high level if the season is to get back on track.
“I think the biggest thing that I kind of hinted at with you guys is that we have to do a great job of starting fast, and we all have to look ourselves in the mirror,” Steichen stated. “We really do. I know it is early. I am not in panic mode by any means. We have so much football left, but we have to do a hell of a job preparing this week for Chicago at home.”
It does not take much for an NFL team’s season to be derailed. For the Colts, if improvements are not made against the Bears, we can officially say their season has begun to spiral out of control.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.