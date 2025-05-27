Colts' Most Exciting Undrafted Talent Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts had a successful NFL draft and secured eight new players, including tight end Tyler Warren and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. However, the Colts also brought in several undrafted free agents, including Texas A&M's Solomon DeShields.
Bleacher Report and Brent Sobleski believe that DeShields is the most interesting and exciting undrafted free agent for Indianapolis. Here's the reasoning.
"The 6'2", 235-pound Pitt transfer runs well and posted strong explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps. He also has arms over 33 inches long, which Indianapolis prioritizes."
During his five years in the NCAA, DeShields played four years for the Pittsburgh Panthers and one for the Texas A&M Aggies. In that span, he accumulated 109 tackles (15 tackles for loss), 6.5 sacks, and four passes defended. DeShields also exemplifies the traits that Chris Ballard values on defense.
"DeShields started one full season at the collegiate level, which came in 2023 with the Panthers, not last year at Texas A&M. However, the Colts are a traits-based scouting department and he fits their preferences."
Last year with the Aggies, DeShields played 12 games and put up 23 tackles and 0.5 sacks. The Colts didn't draft a true linebacker, instead opting for seventh-rounder Hunter Wohler, who had safety/linebacker prowess to give Lou Anarumo a possible versatile weapon to work with.
However, not to take anything away from Wohler, but for the defense to rely on a seventh-rounder to be a contributor (minus special teams) is a stretch. Currently, the main names at linebacker are 2024 Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies. Other names included are Cameron McGrone and Segun Olubi.
The Colts needed more depth at linebacker, and undrafted free agents can be valuable additions. Last year, undrafted free agent guard Dalton Tucker saw meaningful snaps in relief of former Colts protector Will Fries. While he wasn't incredible, he wasn't expected to be, and likely played better than anticipated.
DeShields must first make the 53-man roster or practice squad. If that can become a reality, then there's a long shot he sees the field in some manner. In a position group that's thinner for Indianapolis, he has a good shot there.
Keep an eye on the former Pittsburgh and Texas A&M alum this offseason.
