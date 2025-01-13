Colts' Key Executive Gets Second Interview for GM with Rival Titans
Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds will get a second round of interviews for the Tennessee Titans' open general manager position. This comes after Tennessee parted ways with its former GM, Ran Carthon.
Dodds has been with the Colts' organization since 2017 when he was hired as the vice president of player personnel under current Indy general manager Chris Ballard. Dodds was responsible for overseeing the process of evaluating, scouting, and recruiting players for the team, a critical role for the development of any roster.
After this, Dodds found himself promoted in 2018 to assistant general manager for the Colts. Since 2018, Dodds has been an intriguing GM candidate for several teams, and it appears the Colts' AFC South foe Titans are honing in on a potential hire.
If Dodds goes south to the Titans, Ballard will need a trusted and skilled individual to step up for support. Following Ballard's end-of-season press conference, it is 100% clear that the Colts are approaching a major crossroads for the future of their franchise. While 2023 was 9-8 and 2024 8-9 for finishes, Dodds is still a major part of Indy's front office and would be sorely missed upon leaving.
We'll see if the Titans hire the experienced Dodds to their general manager ranks. If the deal is done, it will ignite some fire within Tennessee's franchise after finishing 3-14 and securing the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
For Indianapolis, it means a key figure in the front office and one of Ballard's most trusted partners will take his talents to another AFC South team to compete with the Colts. Either way, Indianapolis can't afford to finish another campaign without a playoff berth. If that scenario plays out again, Ballard may be on his way out after year nine along with Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
