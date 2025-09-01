Colts Expected to Search for Franchise QB Again in 2026
The Indianapolis Colts made a monumental, potentially franchise-altering decision this summer when head coach Shane Steichen declared free-agent newcomer Daniel Jones the starting quarterback over third-year, former top-five draft pick Anthony Richardson Sr.
Richardson was supposed to be the future of the franchise when the Colts took him with the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, and he was made the starter entering his rookie year. However, while the Colts acknowledged at the time he would be something of a long-term work in progress, Richardson has already experienced being benched last season for a two-game stretch, as he was not preparing behind the scenes as a franchise quarterback should, and his on-field play reflected it. When Richardson's backup, Joe Flacco, underwhelmed, there was urgency to get Richardson's playmaking back on the field. And now, Richardson has essentially been benched a second time as the loser in the quarterback battle.
While the Colts still feign commitment to Richardson publicly, realistically, how likely is it that Richardson is given the chance to compete to start again in 2026, and would he even want to? Will Steichen and GM Chris Ballard even be around to oversee another quarterback transition?
That brings us to the 2026 offseason and the best method of finding a franchise quarterback: the draft.
The 2026 NFL Draft is projected to be chock-full of quarterback talent, and ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Colts could "perhaps" be involved.
Kiper mentioned the Colts as a team that could be interested in shopping for a quarterback in the first round of the draft, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.
As for the talent pool itself, Kiper listed LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, Drew Allar of Penn State, Cade Klubnik of Clemson, Garrett Nussmeier of LSU, Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, Nico Iamaleava of UCLA, and Arch Manning of Texas all as potential first-round picks among those who could declare for the draft.
"I'd bet six of them go in the first 32 picks," Kiper wrote.
While Richardson's future in Indianapolis seems murky at best, the Colts do have Jones as a possibility in 2026. However, would it be for any other purpose than as a bridge to the next guy?
Jones would likely have to have the caliber of season that has eluded him for much of his career in order to become a multi-year starter for the Colts. However, Ballard has seen the dangers of skipping the quarterback position early in the draft because you think you've got someone suitable. And if it's a different regime that enters the Colts' front office in 2026, then they almost certainly would want to take advantage of a rich pool of quarterback talent in the draft.
All of this is hypothetical, however. The Colts have got games to play first.