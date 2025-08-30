Colts Contingent in Attendance for Juggernaut College Clash
The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on their Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 7th at 1 pm EST. While the here and now is critical to success for Indy during a season where it's a must, looking to the future is always key.
The college football realm is fully underway, and so is the juggernaut game of #1 Texas versus #3 Ohio State. With such a huge game, there are plenty of NFL scouts at the Horseshoe, with the Colts included.
Ryan Fowler broke the news of 22 NFL squads with scouts present, and Indianapolis has multiple with eyes on the talent.
Prominent names like quarterback Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Caleb Downs (brother of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs) are among the players that Colts scouts will keep an eye on for the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, as well as many others.
So far through the game, the highly anticipated road debut of Texas quarterback Manning has featured little from the promising talent, as Ohio State's defense has been smothering the field general so far through the battle.
Both Texas and Ohio State have plenty of talent that the Colts could acquire through next year's draft, especially if too many names currently on the 2025 roster aren't within the ranks after this season.
Back to the Colts, this is a team that invested heavily in the 2025 NFL draft, picking up top names like tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State), defensive end JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (Iowa State), and running back DJ Giddens (Kansas State).
The notion with these four names is that Warren will start at TE and be featured plenty on Shane Steichen's offense. Tuimoloau can make an impact within the defensive end rotation that includes Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis.
As for Travis, he'll be a key swing tackle to back up Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Lastly, Giddens will be the rotational/relief back for the two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor.
College football is in the air this weekend, but the NFL season is around the corner. The biggest news for Indy is the soon-to-be Indy debut for veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, while Anthony Richardson Sr. begins his third campaign on the sidelines to learn from the former New York Giant.
We'll see how this year pans out for Indy, as it has to be far better than the previous two for this current coaching, front office, and roster setup to stay intact going forward.