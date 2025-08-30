Colts Contingent in Attendance for Juggernaut College Clash

A total of 22 clubs have at least one scout in attendance for Texas-Ohio State today, source said.



Among those in attendance (amount of reps):



• GB (3)

• IND (3)

• MIN (2)

• SF (2)

• WSH (2)

• CHI (2)

• BUF (2)

• NYG (GM Joe Schoen)

• DEN

• PIT

• NE

• LAC

• JAX