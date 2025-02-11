Expert Has Audacious Colts Prediction for 2025 Season
The 2025 offseason is underway after the Super Bowl has concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles capturing their second franchise Lombardi hardware.
For the Indianapolis Colts, it's something to live up to, even if the team is far from the same success as Philly. However, the Colts possess a highly talented leader under center if he can put it together in Anthony Richardson.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated details one bold prediction in 2025 for every team, and for Indy it will make Colts fans quite happy.
The Colts will win their division in 2025. And Anthony Richardson will be dialed in.- Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
The Houston Texans won the AFC South last season, but the Colts still finished second in the division with an on-par 3-3 record. If the Colts want to take it for the first time since 2014, it will happen with Richardson ascending in year three.
Orr continues:
Shane Steichen was able to get a different kind of offense out of Jalen Hurts than Kellen Moore has and, after a third attempt, will start to get Richardson in the kind of system that will accentuate his strengths.- Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
If Shane Steichen can get Richarson close to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' rhythm, it will be a massive victory for the franchise's future. While Hurts struggles at some things, he displayed poise and ability as a pure passer in his triumphant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Steichen's future with the team is linked to Richardson getting it right, and it likely has to happen in 2025 for this pair to stay intact. It will take a big step, as Richardson had issues as an operator of the offense during his 2024 campaign.
It's fair that Richardson has time to switch up the negative trend, but he finished with 11 games played of 17 possible, and 126/264 completions (47.7%) for 1,814 passing yards, eight scores, and 12 interceptions. Richardson's rushing abilities, as expected, were on full display with 499 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and 34 first downs.
It's a truly bold take to say Indianapolis will bounce back after a rough 2024 that saw only eight wins and Richardson struggling, but it's possible given the signal-caller's talent and Steichen's ability as a coach and play caller.
Indianapolis is desperate to make the postseason and take the AFC South again, but it can't happen unless Richardson is in control of the obstacles he's struggled with as a pro up to this point. Expect everything to be tried to streamline his improvements to take advantage of opposing defenses that must face a massive, athletic field general.
