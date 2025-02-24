Expert Has Colts Free Agent as High 'Risk and Reward'
The Indianapolis Colts will have plenty of decisions in free agency, both for their in-house names and outside talent.
One player that stands out prominently for the 'in-house' options is right guard Will Fries. After a dominant, but shortened 2024 (tibia), Fries is now one of the top free-agent linemen.
However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has Fries as a high-risk, high-reward candidate. Obviously, the risk for the Colts (and other possible suitors) is paying for his services after a devastating leg injury.
It wasn't something small either, as Fries fractured his tibia in Week 5 of the 2024 season, which required immediate surgery and promptly ended his fourth career campaign. Fries also didn't have much of a sample size, which begs the question: was 2024 a flash in the pan?
On the flip side, the reward is signing a potential future cornerstone for the offensive line; this is an action the Colts should enact. Fries' market value is $14.1 million annually (Spotrac), and while that sounds like a large amount of money, the former Penn State alum is worth every penny if he continues where he left off.
Fries had his struggles in 2022 when he was first thrust into the starting lineup but improved in 2023. Then last year he looked like one of the most dominant guards in the NFL. This equates to a seventh-rounder who has increased his efficiency and productivity every season he's been given a chance to start.
It is wise for the Colts to think of Fries as 'high reward,' especially after how well he played in all facets of the trenches. While Ryan Kelly's future is uncertain as the center, Fries should be retained to continue momentum under line coach Tony Sparano Jr.
Anthony Richardson's protection can't be lax in 2025, and signing Fries to a fresh deal makes sense if the Colts want to keep their QB investment happy and upright. If the Colts don't keep Fries, another team will get a promising lineman who might be on the verge of a full-blown breakout season.
Fries won't be cheap, but I expect Indianapolis to do whatever possible with the new cap situation to make a deal go down. Indy's offensive line needs to stay as intact as possible, and if the Colts let Kelly go, Tanor Bortolini will start and can have Quenton Nelson on his left and Fries to his right.
Fries staying in Indianapolis will make Chris Ballard and the front office look smart and help the team's offense. He's too valuable at this point to risk another team signing him. If that happens, the Colts might have to scramble around for a solution at right guard again.
