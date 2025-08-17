Colts Express Interest in Trading for All-Pro Sack Artist
The Indianapolis Colts have heavily invested in their defensive edge group over the last three seasons. Starting with the signing of Samson Ebukam in 2023, followed by drafting Laiatu Latu (2024) and JT Tuimoloau (2025).
However, there are always ways to continue to add to this position, and now the Cincinnati Bengals might have tossed a line to the Colts to do so with All-Pro defensive edge, Trey Hendrickson.
Jordan Schultz revealed that the Colts have expressed interest in the 2024 sack leader.
This isn't the first time the Colts have been linked to Hendrickson. Given how Indianapolis now has Cincy's former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, it only makes sense that they're tied to a trade for Hendrickson.
But Schultz revealed that Cincy wants something big in return for giving up their best defensive player. Schultz said in his post on X: "Cincinnati is believed to want an impact player (or two) plus a draft pick in return."
If the Colts executed a trade, it wouldn't just cost impact players and draft picks, but also an exorbitant amount of money. Currently, the Colts are 22nd in the NFL in available cap space with $17,232,722 (Over the Cap).
A player like Hendrickson might ask to become the highest-paid defensive end, with Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos currently holding the mantle at $25,500,000 annually. This would take a massive chunk out of Indy's cap space while forcing the team to relinquish big-time contributors and draft picks.
It seems very unlikely that Indianapolis will forfeit so much to get Hendrickson, especially considering he's 30 years old and asking for an incredible amount of funds. But, considering what he accomplished during his time with Anarumo in Cincy, it's hard to not at least consider it if you're the Colts.
Hendrickson earned all four of his Pro Bowls and his lone All-Pro with Anarumo calling the defensive shots in Cincinnati. During that timeframe, Hendrickson put up 39.5 sacks, nine fumbles forced, 34 tackles for loss, and 76 quarterback hits.
Hendrickson has especially taken off over the last two seasons, tallying 35 sacks and dominating opposing offensive tackles. Imagining what Hendrickson might look like with Anarumo and alongside Ebukam, Latu, and Tuimoloau is something to behold. However, it's probably way too much for the Colts to get him.
Yes, Indianapolis has been named as expressing interest, but that's only natural with who they have at defensive coordinator and what Hendrickson might do for the stop troops. But the real question is: who would Indy have to surrender off the roster, and how much will Hendrickson cost?
Don't expect the Colts to do this. It didn't happen when contract talks stalled with the Bengals and Hendrickson before, and it's unlikely to happen now. The Colts would be wise to avoid this deal, despite how gorgeous it looks on paper, putting Hendrickson in an Indianapolis uniform.