Colts on SI Staff Gets Real in Predictions for Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are sitting on a fragile 8-4 record after starting the 2025 NFL season as arguably the hottest, most explosive squad.

Now, they travel to EverBank Stadium to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now are the kings of the AFC South after the Colts commanded that title all season.

There is enough tension in this matchup that you can cut it with a knife, and whichever team emerges victorious will run the division for now.

Here's what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI believes the game will play out for Week 14.

Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)

"It is easy to bet against the Colts right now, and with good reason, they've turned into a windbag compared to how they started the 2025 campaign.

And while this team hasn't won in Jacksonville since 2014, they have nearly their entire 2025 season riding on winning this game on Sunday. They're also being dragged through the mud by the media, prompting motivation when needed the most.

It will be offensive and close, but my eyes are on Lou Anarumo against Trevor Lawrence. While Indy likely will be without Sauce Gardner, the Jaguars' pass-catching core isn't anything to write home about.

Anarumo will force Lawrence to do more than get the ball out of his hands quickly, leading to defensive opportunity.

With their backs against the wall, Indy finally wins in Jacksonville."

Prediction | Colts 33 - Jaguars 28

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)

"The Colts now find themselves in a must-win situation as they face the Jaguars for control of the AFC South.

It'll be tough sledding for Jonathan Taylor against the No.1 run defense in the NFL, but he’ll need to get going if Indy has a shot.

Look for play-action to be prevalent with Daniel Jones looking for deep shots downfield to Alec Pierce.

The key on defense will be pressuring Trevor Lawrence and not allowing him to get the ball out quickly, which has been the Jags recipe for success in the past.

The Colts will need to capitalize on their turnover chances and force Lawrence into tough throws. If Lou Anarumo can force Lawrence into mistakes, the Colts will have a shot to break the curse in Jacksonville."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Jaguars 20

Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)

"The Colts head into Jacksonville in what feels like a must-have matchup for a team reeling from two narrow losses and still searching for their first win there since 2014.

Expect a tight divisional game decided by Shane Steichen’s ability to get Jonathan Taylor rolling, and Jacksonville’s 20th-ranked pass rush should finally give Daniel Jones some breathing room after weeks of heavy pressure.

If Indianapolis controls the ground game and keeps Jones clean, they finally snap the decade-long drought in Duval."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Jaguars 17

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)

"The Colts are reeling, and at the worst possible time for a team that is close to the edge of the abyss with their playoff aspirations.

Tack on that the Jaguars have an incredible 10-0 record since 2014 when the Colts last defeated Jacksonville in Florida, and it's a recipe for disaster on paper.

It doesn't help that Jacksonville is excellent defensively against the run, with names like Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton occupying the interior. Not to forget Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on the outside.

The Colts will have their moments given the talent, but Jacksonville has their number, and Indy is a team completely exposed offensively."

Prediction | Colts 20 - Jaguars 30

John Davis (@colts_report)

"While I anticipated the loss to Kansas City, I don’t think I truly expected the Colts to score 16 points in a losing effort to a divisional rival at home, especially coming off a loss. The Colts have shrunk when it matters most in nearly every consequential game this season, especially on the road.

I’m starting to come to the realization that your team’s identity is shaped by who and what your quarterback is, and I don’t know if I love Daniel Jones to be the man to break the team’s curse in Jacksonville.

On paper, the Colts should win this game. I believe the Jaguars record vastly overstates how good they are as a team, and similar to Indianapolis, I think their QB doesn’t do much to elevate that roster.

If the Colts get the version of Steichen we saw against the Falcons and Chargers, they will win this game. But I fear Steichen may fold under pressure more than Jones ever has."

Prediction | Colts 30 - Jaguars 23

Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)

"The Colts are on a two-game skid, but it feels like over the past month teams have figured out how to expose their flaws.

The offensive line hasn’t been as dominant, causing the offense as a whole to slowly fall apart.

Jones is playing through injury, which forces him to be more of a pocket passer. The issue is, when the O-Line collapses, Jones can’t evade the pressure as well as he did in the first half of the season.

Both teams are struggling with injuries, but the Jags’ pass rush is especially affected right now.

If Indy’s front five can piece it together for just one game, it may give the offense a much-needed morale boost and help lead the Colts to their first win in Jacksonville since I was in middle school."

Prediction | Colts 28 - Jaguars 24

