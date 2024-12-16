Eye-Opening Stat Shows Colts' Divisional Woes Hit Rock Bottom
Following the results of Week 15 in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Houston Texans nabbed a second-straight title in the AFC South division, knocking the Indianapolis Colts out of position to secure a division title for the tenth straight season.
Of course, ten years out of a divisional title is an extensive streak that no team in the league wants to hit. But, for the Colts, it now makes them the only team in the AFC South to obtain such a mark.
According to a tweet from Zach Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts have now seen the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans all land first place in the division twice in the past ten years before getting a title for themselves.
The streak adds fuel to the fire from the devastating Sunday loss the Colts suffered vs. the Denver Broncos, 13-31, tanking their chances at the postseason as they now stand two games behind the 7th place team in the AFC with only three matchups to go in the season.
Considering the writing was on the wall for the Colts and their fate as the Texans ran away with the AFC South in the final quarter, it's not a shock for Indianapolis to be out of the division race this year. However, coming out empty-handed for ten straight is unacceptable-- especially when everyone else in the division has done it twice in that same period.
This season will be their fourth in a row with under ten wins, and likely with it, four-straight no-shows in the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis has to make significant adjustments on both sides of the ball to get back on top in the AFC. As shown in their most recent outing vs. Denver, this group still has ground to make up before winning division titles once again.
With postseason aspirations bleak, the focus likely shifts toward the offseason, and with it, what the Colts need to accomplish throughout the spring to return as perennial threats in the AFC South.
