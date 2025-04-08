Colts Eyeing Athletically Impressive Draft Safety
The Indianapolis Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward, and safety Camryn Bynum to the defensive ranks through free agency, effectively elevating the level of Lou Anarumo's stop troops.
However, there is always room for more firepower, especially at safety, where Anarumo specializes in getting the most out of his players. It's been reported by Aaron Wilson that Indy has garnered interest in Kansas State's safety Jordan Riley.
Riley was impressive in specific ways for the Wildcats in 2024 after spending his first three collegiate seasons with the Ball State Cardinals (2021-2023). Per Pro Football Focus, the safety defended the run well (69.2 on 181 run-defense snaps) and tallied 41 tackles, a fumble forced/recovered, and a sack.
The Colts' safety room consists of Bynum (free safety) and Nick Cross (strong safety) as the starters, with Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, and Marcel Dabo bringing up the depth. In short, the Colts might select another safety in the upcoming NFL draft simply to add more behind Bynum and Cross.
Thomas hasn't shown much in the past two years after having a better-than-expected rookie year, while Scott hasn't seen the field at all after back-to-back devastating, season-ending injuries. As for Dabo, he hasn't provided an impact in his role to date.
Indianapolis can't shy away from padding the depth chart with players that can fit Anarumo's plans, and Riley might be a talent that can make that happen for the stop troops.
Riley concludes his four-year collegiate career with 50 games, 208 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 23 passes defended, two fumbles forced and recovered. While Riley isn't an otherworldly prospect, he can possibly help with rotational sets and if Bynum or Cross need to miss time with any injury setbacks.
The NFL draft is around the corner, and Indianapolis has the 14th overall selection with areas to address on defense despite a torrid free agency from Chris Ballard. Will the Colts find a way to draft Riley? Or if he falls through the draft, a possible undrafted free agent?
Everything is on the table for Ballard during this year's draft, as his future with the Colts is likely on the line, with success on his mind in 2025.
