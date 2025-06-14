Colts Face Playoffs or Bust Notion
The Indianapolis Colts are in a playoff slump that has lasted four seasons (2020), and want nothing more than to smash the notion they can't land in the postseason. However, a massive reason for the lack of playoff success is the ever-revolving QB situation.
Since Philip Rivers led the Colts to the 2020 Wildcard, Indianapolis has had the following quarterbacks play under center:
-Carson Wentz (2021)
-Matt Ryan (2022)
-Nick Foles (2022)
-Sam Ehlinger (2022)
-Anthony Richardson (2023, 2024)
-Gardner Minshew (2023)
-Joe Flacco (2024)
Indy has played with an astonishing seven different quarterbacks since 2020, resulting in an average of 1.75 quarterbacks per season. Indy hoped Richardson would end this, but instead, he's seen a mere 15 of 34 games with too many injuries and setbacks as a player.
Now, the quarterback conundrum continues for Indianapolis, as Daniel Jones is competing with Richardson and has the tools, experience, and understanding of Shane Steichen's offense to win the starting job.
If Indy wants the playoffs, they can't keep this up at the most important position in football. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has one simple sentence for the Colts when it comes to the postseason.
"It’d take a sudden and jarring breakout from either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, plus likely some help via struggles from Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and Cam Ward."
Richardson hasn't played like a QB that will have a sudden breakout. While anything is possible, he's coming off a brutal 2024 campaign where he played recklessly, turned the ball over too often, and had issues completing passes, sometimes the easy ones.
Richardson can't replicate this, or he'll be benched to watch from the sidelines. Yes, the Colts want Richardson to develop, but time is out for Chris Ballard and Steichen to wait, they have to win and get to the playoffs this year. If that means starting Jones because he's grasping things easier and operating the offense better, that's the route they should go.
As for Jones, he's struggled to win outside of the 2022 season when the New York Giants made the playoffs and secured a Wild Card victory. Jones has a bad 24-44-1 record as a starter through 69 contests in his career, but his stats aren't that bad.
He's completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards and 70 passing scores. He's also been a factor in the running game, tallying 2,179 ground yards and 15 touchdowns with his feet.
Jones has a lot to lose in this battle, like Richardson, but in a different context. If Richardson becomes a backup this year or struggles on the gridiron, another squad will take a shot on his insane athleticism in the future to try and mold what Indy couldn't.
If Jones can't get it done as a starter or is behind Richardson on the depth chart, he's likely a career backup moving forward. He might also be a journeyman who gets a bridge-gap QB gig.
There's a mountain to climb in front of the Colts' franchise, and it's getting to the playoffs. It's a tall task to become one of 14 teams with the honor of representing their squad in the postseason, and the Colts have to get it done in 2025.
However, as Gagnon mentions, it's all about the quarterback. Indianapolis has great talent on offense and defense, but none of that matters with lackluster play under center. Keep an eye on this battle at QB, as it might decide the future of the franchise.
