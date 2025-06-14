Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Possibly Facing Difficult Reality at QB

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback situation might make or break the entire upcoming campaign.

Drake Wally

Jun 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) pitches a ball during training camp at the Farm Bureau Football complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) pitches a ball during training camp at the Farm Bureau Football complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are in an unenviable position with their QB situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. The good news is that Richardson's sore shoulder situation has been quelled after a report released following the quarterback getting a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same professional who operated on his shoulder previously.

This quarterback battle will be the X-Factor for Indy's 2025 campaign, whether for good or bad. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski agrees, naming this competition for Indy the most important backup situation.

"The organization isn't ready to give up on Anthony Richardson, but it may have no choice in the matter," said Sobleski. "If Richardson can't find his way back onto the field and show marked improvement in short order, Jones could easily be Indianapolis' starting quarterback for the entire 2025 campaign."

Richardson luckily doesn't have a major injury to his throwing shoulder, which is good news for his chances of winning the competition with Jones to be the starting field general. However, Jones has been praised by Shane Steichen for his leadership, on-field efficiency, and ability to quickly learn the offense.

While Richardson is a young quarterback with plenty of room to grow as a pro, he's already heading into his third year with hardly anything to show. Thus far, Richardson has more turnovers as a passer, with 13 interceptions compared to 11 touchdowns, which isn't a statline that will produce winning football.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (all-white uniform) tries to throw a short pass to wide receiver Josh Downs.
Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Richardson, luckily, has his rushing prowess to lean on to give defenses something else to worry about, potentially opening up opportunities for easier completions. The issue with that is he hasn't been able to connect on the simpler throws to his offensive weapons.

Richardson is in a rough situation despite getting good news on his shoulder soreness, as this could be it for him in the Circle City if he either plays badly or can't beat out Jones as the starter. It might be ad nauseum at this point to discuss Richardson's situation, but it makes sense since Indy's future hangs in the balance after they invested a fourth-overall pick in him.

Steichen can coach the quarterback position; that much is true. Richardson hasn't been good enough for Steichen to get the most out of him. He also hasn't stayed healthy enough to get the necessary experience to progress his development.

Richardson and Jones will do everything possible to get the starting gig to go in their favor, and the rest of the offense depends on this position finally working out for Indy after six seasons of feverishly searching for a leader under center.

Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Wally covers the Indianapolis Colts at Horseshoe Huddle and co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.  

