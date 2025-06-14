Colts Possibly Facing Difficult Reality at QB
The Indianapolis Colts are in an unenviable position with their QB situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. The good news is that Richardson's sore shoulder situation has been quelled after a report released following the quarterback getting a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same professional who operated on his shoulder previously.
This quarterback battle will be the X-Factor for Indy's 2025 campaign, whether for good or bad. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski agrees, naming this competition for Indy the most important backup situation.
"The organization isn't ready to give up on Anthony Richardson, but it may have no choice in the matter," said Sobleski. "If Richardson can't find his way back onto the field and show marked improvement in short order, Jones could easily be Indianapolis' starting quarterback for the entire 2025 campaign."
Richardson luckily doesn't have a major injury to his throwing shoulder, which is good news for his chances of winning the competition with Jones to be the starting field general. However, Jones has been praised by Shane Steichen for his leadership, on-field efficiency, and ability to quickly learn the offense.
While Richardson is a young quarterback with plenty of room to grow as a pro, he's already heading into his third year with hardly anything to show. Thus far, Richardson has more turnovers as a passer, with 13 interceptions compared to 11 touchdowns, which isn't a statline that will produce winning football.
Richardson, luckily, has his rushing prowess to lean on to give defenses something else to worry about, potentially opening up opportunities for easier completions. The issue with that is he hasn't been able to connect on the simpler throws to his offensive weapons.
Richardson is in a rough situation despite getting good news on his shoulder soreness, as this could be it for him in the Circle City if he either plays badly or can't beat out Jones as the starter. It might be ad nauseum at this point to discuss Richardson's situation, but it makes sense since Indy's future hangs in the balance after they invested a fourth-overall pick in him.
Steichen can coach the quarterback position; that much is true. Richardson hasn't been good enough for Steichen to get the most out of him. He also hasn't stayed healthy enough to get the necessary experience to progress his development.
Richardson and Jones will do everything possible to get the starting gig to go in their favor, and the rest of the offense depends on this position finally working out for Indy after six seasons of feverishly searching for a leader under center.
