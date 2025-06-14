Colts' Anthony Richardson Concerns Could Be Overblown
While a large chunk of the chatter surrounding the Indianapolis Colts during OTAs and minicamp followed the injury status and starting job of Anthony Richardson, could those conversations have gone a bit too far off the rails?
In the eyes of CBS Sports analyst Jeff Kerr, it could be the biggest overreaction of the Colts' offseason workouts.
With NFL minicamps now in the books for this summer, Kerr outlined some of his picks for some of the most prominent overreactions across the recent few days of players being in the building, where atop his list of lied the big question around the Indianapolis and their quarterback: Anthony Richardson won't be Colts starter come Week 1.
"The odds certainly aren't in Anthony Richardson's favor of being the starting quarterback to start the season, not after the latest injury that has kept him out of minicamp,"Kerr wrote. "Richardson was shut down May 29 after an aggravation to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder -- the same one that required season-ending surgery in 2023."
"Daniel Jones has been taking the first-team reps in minicamp and has been throwing well, but the Colts are going to give a top-five pick every opportunity to make the roster. Richardson hasn't performed well, but health has been his biggest deterrent since entering the league. If Richardson is healthy, he has the opportunity to start Week 1 -- and likely will begin the season as the starter. Jones will get the chance to start if Richardson struggles, but Richardson has to be healthy first and foremost. That's not a given right now."
Of course, a shoulder injury to take Richardson out of the action for minicamps is far from the ideal way to kick things off in the team's quarterback competition, and especially with the 2023 fourth-overall pick already sufferig from several injury concerns in his past, that also doesn't quite play into his favor.
Still, there's a long way to go until training camp is off and running, and for the Colts, seeing Richardson succeed in this offense is the most ideal, favorable route out of any quarterback option they had. But it does depend on the 23-year-old putting the pieces together to instill that necessary confidence within this coaching staff.
Jones does provide his respective appeal, and if Richardson does fall flat in camp and preseason, the opportunity for him to be in play as the Colts' Week One starter is definitely in the cards, but there still remains over two months until that official call is made by Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis staff.
So, while Richardson has gotten off to a shaky start through the early portion of their preparation for next season, you might not want to count him out just yet. So long as his health is in check, he'll have every chance to win that starting nod.