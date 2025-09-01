Colts Have Something to Prove in New Power Rankings
There's a lot riding on the 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts.
With general manager Chris Ballard entering year nine but making the playoffs only twice, and Shane Steichen entering year three and not yet making it with the Colts at all, it feels as if the job security of many hinges on a postseason berth.
The Colts have been uncharacteristically aggressive throughout the offseason, orchestrating a quarterback competition, adding high-level outside players, and letting go of replacement-level starters. They've even been intentional about replacing injured players with outside talent rather than testing their depth.
The Colts need to be more than just competitive in 2025, and they know it. However, have they done enough?
ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay recently produced power rankings in which he slotted the Colts 20th out of 32.
"Quarterback aside, the Colts arguably have a top-10 roster," Clay declared. "The defense looks pretty good (cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum were much-needed upgrades in the secondary), and the offense includes several difference-makers (RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., G Quenton Nelson, OT Braden Smith and first-round rookie TE Tyler Warren).
"If new starting QB Daniel Jones can give the team somewhat competent play, the Colts might surprise the league," Clay finished.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Clay's statement overall accurately reflects what many are saying: the Colts' roster is good enough to make the playoffs, if the quarterback position doesn't foil their chances.
In declaring Daniel Jones the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson Sr., Steichen is essentially banking on his system and play-calling, with a quarterback he feels can operate them smoothly, make sure his teammates are where they're supposed to be, and do what they're supposed to be doing.
Jones is gifted with what should be the best group of skill-position players he's had in his career. Running back Jonathan Taylor is coming off a 1,400-yard rushing season, while Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs were the only trio in the NFL last year to each post at least 800 receiving yards. The Colts then added tight end Tyler Warren and DJ Giddens into the mix, while also hoping second-year receiver AD Mitchell can take a leap.
The line is the wild card of the offense, as it works in two new starters in center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Matt Goncalves. Reasonable skepticism is completely valid in this direction.
Defensively, the Colts are pretty thin at linebacker, but they hope any issues there are masked by a line that gets a second-year jolt from Laiatu Latu while DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart maintain their high level of play.
In the secondary, the Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum in free agency, but they've already experienced a disappointing amount of injuries, as draft picks Justin Walley and Hunter Wohler both had great summers until their seasons ended prematurely. Still, the Colts have been aggressive in replacing injured players, especially in signing former All-Pro corner Xavien Howard in free agency.
With a roster that looks good enough to fight each week, as long as Jones isn't a complete disaster, the Colts should be competing for a playoff spot. That should more accurately put them around the 15-18 range.
While outside perception of the Colts stays underwhelming, you could say it's better to start low and exceed expectations rather than fail to meet them altogether.