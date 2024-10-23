Colts Fall in ESPN NFL Power Rankings Despite Win vs. Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) captured their second win in a row with a 16-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins (2-4).
It was a sloppy game in Lucas Oil Stadium that saw both offenses struggle to form any rhythm. However, the Colts were able to win by forcing two crucial turnovers and having success on the ground. Indy now sits at over .500 for the first time in the 2024 season.
Despite taking down the Dolphins and winning their fourth game in five contests, the Colts saw a drop in the Week 8 ESPN NFL Power rankings. The Colts fell from 19th to 20th in the rankings and currently sit last of the 4-3 teams.
While the Colts did not play their best game on Sunday, it is difficult to justify the team dropping in the power rankings. Four teams ahead of the Colts have worse records on the season. One of those teams is the Cincinnati Bengals, who recorded just their third win of the season last week against the struggling Cleveland Browns. Clearly, the NFL Nation reporters do not hold a very high opinion of Indy.
To go along with the power rankings, the NFL Nation reporters had to identify a "young riser" from each team. A young riser was defined as "a player under 25 years old who hasn't already established himself as a top player but is making waves this season." Stephen Holder of ESPN selected cornerback Jaylon Jones for the Colts, who is in the midst of a breakout second season.
"Jones was drafted to compete as a depth player, but he has been elevated out of necessity to the Colts' top outside cornerback situation," Holder wrote. "The 22-year old, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2023, ranks fifth in the league with eight passes defensed this season. Jones has also created a "tight window" on 33% of throws on which he has been targeted, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's a respectable number for a long-shot player who has been asked to play a huge role in his second season."
Jones will be tested again this weekend when the Colts take on the Houston Texans. With the Texans ranked seventh in the power rankings, ESPN would be forced to move Indy up if they come out on top this Sunday.
