Fascinating Stats from Colts' Triumphant Win vs. Raiders
Wins haven't come this easy for the Indianapolis Colts in a long time.
Indy took down the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in grand fashion, securing their largest point differential in a win since October 25, 2009, when the Colts took down the St. Louis Rams 42-6.
Everything happening this season seems to be tying back to the Colts' 2009 season with Peyton Manning, the last time the Colts made the Super Bowl. Indy hasn't had a start this successful in years, and there have been no signs of slowing down.
In the latest edition of Daniel Jones football, the Colts reached some historical marks. Here are five fun stats from Indy's win over the Raiders.
1. The Colts Had Six Straight Possessions Resulting in a Touchdown
For the first time since 2001, the Colts scored a touchdown on six consecutive possessions.
The Colts didn't have to go the full length of the field on every possession thanks to a blocked punt and a Mekhi Blackmon interception, but the offense got the job done when advantageous field position was handed to them.
After a few games with red zone woes, the Colts had a perfect six-for-six conversion rate inside the red zone on Sunday.
2. The Colts Have Three 20+ Point Wins in Five Games
From 2022 to 2024, the Colts had zero wins by 20-plus points. In 2025, the Colts already have three wins by three or more scores.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has his offense rolling to start the season, and the team has been able to get it done through the air with Jones and on the ground with star running back Jonathan Taylor.
Indy's dominant wins have come against teams with one win each through five weeks, but don't let that take away from the fact that the Colts are no longer playing with their food in should-be wins.
3. Tyler Warren Leads the NFL in TE Receiving Yards
Through the first five games of his career, Colts tight end Tyler Warren has 307 receiving yards. It seems that Warren looks better in every snap he plays.
Last year, all four Colts tight ends combined couldn't surpass the 500-yard mark. Warren is already less than 200 yards away, and there are still 12 games left on the schedule.
The 14th overall pick scored his first receiving touchdown to open the Colts' account vs. Vegas, and that's all he needed to do to set the tone.
4. Indy Converted 80% of Third Downs
The Colts moved the chains eight times on third down and ended with their highest third-down conversion rate since at least 1991, per Matt Conti.
Steichen was in his bag calling plays against the Vegas defense, getting his playmakers in open space to give them a chance to cross the line to gain. Colts wide receiver Josh Downs had a few conversions himself, and his open-field ability is exactly why he's such a critical part of the offense.
5. Jonathan Taylor's 3 Touchdowns Ranks Him Alongside Colts Royalty
Taylor became the first Colts running back with multiple games of three or more rushing touchdowns in the same season since Edgerrin James in 2000.
Taylor's three-score performance kept him toward the front of the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year race, but there's still lots of football to be played.
If Taylor can stay healthy and continue to be a workhorse, few defenses can hang with this Indy squad.
The Colts will face the Arizona Cardinals in the second leg of their homestand next weekend.