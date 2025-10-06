Fascinating Stats from Colts' Triumphant Win vs. Raiders

RB @JayT23 compiled 17 carries for 66 yds & 3 TDs w/ a 2-pt conv. He totaled 20 pts, the most by a #Colts player in a game since he accomplished the feat in Week 11 at BUF in '21. Taylor joined Edge ('00) as the only Colts to have 2 gms w/ at least 3 rush TDs in the same year