Colts Favored to Make this First Round Draft Move
It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts still have areas of the roster to build upon through the NFL draft. However, they need plenty more at the tight end position. This is why many believe the Colts will address this at pick number 14, or at some point in the first round, barring a trade forward or backward.
The betting experts at FanDuel agrees, slotting the Colts into a barely underdog status of +105 to draft a tight end, with the offensive line a distant +300 in second. Below are the betting odds for which position the Colts will take in round one.
-Tight End (+105)
-Offensive Lineman (+300)
-Linebacker (+600)
-Defensive Lineman/Edge (+800)
-Safety (+900)
-Cornerback (+1400)
Tight end was abysmal as far as being a pass-catching position for the Colts in 2024, displaying why the betting experts think Indy drafts a name like Tyler Warren (Penn State) or Colston Loveland (Michigan). Below are the metrics that show the top pass catchers, with yards and scores, for Indy's tight end group in 2024.
-Kylen Granson (14 catches, 182 yards, 0 TDs)
-Mo Alie-Cox (12 catches, 147 yards, 1 TD)
-Drew Ogletree (9 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD)
-Will Mallory (4 catches, 29 yards, 0 TDs)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This factoid from Indy's 2024 has been re-hashed a lot, but there's a simple reason: They were one of the least efficient position groups in 2024.
With Anthony Richardson entering an important 2025 season where his future might be on the line, he needs more help from tight end. Whether Warren or Loveland, it likely needs to be one of these players.
If the Colts don't select a tight end in round one, the likely selection after Warren and Loveland is LSU's Mason Taylor. While Taylor is talented, he isn't close to the pedigree of the 2025 draft's top two talents.
Regardless, Shane Steichen's offense can use an undisputed TE1. It's not that Drew Ogletree can't still be a blocker and Will Mallory a move tight end with some receiving upside, but having a group of tight ends over an undisputed starter isn't ideal.
Anything can happen on day one, but FanDuel likely has this one on the money that the Colts are eyeballing a tight end with number 14 (or other place depending on trade scenarios). Expect the Colts to have a fresh talent at tight end to start the 2025 NFL season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles