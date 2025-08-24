Former First-Rounder was on Fire for Colts vs Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2025 preseason with a dominant 41-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Plenty of players took their opportunity to shine in Cincinnati, but one, in particular, has dealt with heavy criticism throughout his NFL career since being drafted with the 23rd overall pick (2016).
That player is wide receiver, Laquon Treadwell.
Treadwell hasn't had the NFL career he likely envisioned through nine seasons. In 83 games played, Treadwell has caught a mere 111 passes for 1,242 receiving yards and five touchdown hauls. Despite such a disappointing career, Treadwell has etched himself into the heart of the Colts' coaching staff, head coach Shane Steichen, especially.
Treadwell has been with Indianapolis since July 24th, 2024, but isn't more than a practice squad talent. However, this is exactly the mentality the Colts want in a player with Treadwell's role. Treadwell works hard, has a never-quit mentality, and will do whatever is needed to help his team.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox gave reasoning for putting Treadwell on his preseason winners and losers. Here's what Knox had to say on Treadwell's electric performance.
"Veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was a first round pick by the Minnesota Vikings all the way back in 2016, made a case to make Indy's 53-man roster. The 30-year-old reeled in all six of his targets against the Bengals, piling up 116 yards and catching a 59-yard strike for six from rookie quarterback Riley Leonard."
Treadwell might not get regular-season action, but he displayed first-round qualities against the Bengals last Saturday. Treadwell torched Cincy's defense for six catches, 116 receiving yards (19.3 average), and a 59-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Riley Leonard.
Treadwell looked fantastic against the Bengals, albeit against the bottom portion of Cincy's roster, who were fighting for spots on the final 53. Still, Treadwell has talent in spades, but it just hasn't translated to everything needed to become a top star in the NFL.
Currently, Indy's wide receiver room is peppered with talent. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Anthony Gould, and Ashton Dulin are likely the names to make the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
With so much talent in six players in the receiver room, it puts Treadwell as an odd man out, but not for the practice squad. But, given what Treadwell showed he can do against the Bengals in the preseason finale, he can really give Lou Anarumo's defense great looks during the regular season.
The coaching staff, Steichen, and even wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne respect and value what Treadwell brings to the team. He doesn't complain and fully embraces his role with the squad, so if the Colts can keep his services, they're going to do it.