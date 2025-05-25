Former Colts First-Rounder Has Big Expectations
The Indianapolis Colts need to step up as a team in 2025 to impress ownership and the front office, keeping things in place since the drafting of Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL draft. While the attention is on Richardson, the 15th overall pick in 2024, also has expectations: Laiatu Latu.
Latu's rookie year had plenty of hype since he was the first defender taken in that draft. The initial plan was to rotate Latu in on passing downs to unleash his pass-rushing ability. However, Samson Ebukam went down with an Achilles injury that ruined his season before it could get started.
This thrust Latu into a more consistent role, rather than giving him a chance to work with what he does best while he developed under positional coach Charlie Partridge. Now, the expectations are greater than ever with the former UCLA Bruin heading into year two. Bleacher Report agrees, and so does writer Brent Sobleski.
"Latu became the first defensive prospect off the board, which indicates he was viewed as the class' best talent on that side of the ball. Latu proved to be neither during his rookie year. His four sacks ranked fifth among rookies. Ultimately, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Verse garnered the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year nod."
Latu didn't shock the NFL world, accruing 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles (five for loss), and 38 QB pressures. However, back to the previous point, Latu was thrust into doing more than the Colts' defensive coaching staff likely wanted from him.
"A starting spot should be Latu's this year after Dayo Odeyingbo left in free agency to join the Chicago Bears. However, a strong rotation should form at the defensive end position with Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, a healthy Samson Ebukam and second-round rookie JT Tuimoloau all in the mix. Latu needs to prove Ballard right or risk seeing his role decrease in his second season."
Latu showed promise, though, especially when it came to forcing turnovers. Latu forced three fumbles and was close to multiple sacks but couldn't seem to close the deal.
Latu does need to take a step forward, especially if Ebukam can return to his 2023 form when he led the Colts in sacks (9.5) and had a career year in his first year with Indianapolis. This gives offenses more to deal with and allows Latu to work more freely and potentially in situations where he has the best chance to succeed, utilizing his strengths more.
Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, and rookie T.J. Tuimoloau will also be part of the rotation with Ebukam and Latu, so the Colts do have a competent defensive edge room with promise to pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently.
Look for Latu to press for a big sophomore season. The Colts will need him at his best to heighten his production to give Lou Anarumo's defense the top shot at greatness.
