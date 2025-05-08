Colts Defender Confident of Return from Injury
Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Samson Ebukam lost out on the 2024-25 NFL season after tearing his Achilles in a training camp practice in July.
Ebukam led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2023, the same year the Colts set an Indy-era record for most sacks in a season (51). His absence was apparent last year when Indianapolis only mustered 36 sacks, a 15-sack difference from the year prior.
Following a disappointing defensive season, the Colts will be awaiting Ebukam's return. With a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, Ebukam could be set for another successful season in the blue and white.
Ebukam spoke to the media about his injury recovery process, saying that he's expecting to be ready in time for this year's training camp.
"Rehab's good right now, just kind of fine-tuning," Ebukam said. "I think definitely by the end of OTAs I'll be in a great spot... I think that all the preparation will be set in stone by training camp and I think it'll be better than what it was [before the injury]."
When he was asked if he could have made a return had the Colts made the playoffs, Ebukam quickly said that, despite his best efforts, it wasn't a possibility.
Ebukam will turn 30 years old this Friday, making him the seventh-oldest player on Indy's roster. Four defensive linemen on the Colts are 30+, including DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Tyquan Lewis.
Ebukam's best season came with the Colts after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. He was originally drafted by the Rams with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
His overall numbers for the 2023 season were 9.5 sacks, 57 tackles (10 for loss), 17 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. If he makes a full recovery, the Colts could certainly use his skill set again alongside Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and rookie JT Tuimoloau.
Ebukam had never missed a full season in his career, and he took time to speak on how difficult that process was for him.
"... I had to miss a whole year. I've never had to do that, so, that was the hardest process. I just kept my faith in front of me... Of course, it wasn't all nice and dandy. Every day is different for sure. But, I'll be fine."
Later on, Ebukam was asked about Anarumo and the impressions he's got from him. "He's serious," Ebukam said. "He's very serious. He knows what he wants. He demands it. We just gotta go out there and perform. If we perform, it's gonna be good."
After a strenuous recovery process, Ebukam sounds like he's ready to make an impact in Anarumo's defense. The Colts will need a bounce-back year after falling short of the playoffs for the fourth-straight year. Ebukam has the chance to make that happen, if he stays healthy.
