Colts Forecasted to Have Lackluster Campaign
The Indianapolis Colts finished last year without the playoffs, a divisional title, or a winning record. In short, this can be slotted as a failed season, especially given the immense struggles from Anthony Richardson and the team as a whole.
For the 2025 season, the Colts must have a winning-type culture and establish a foothold in the postseason, or the campaign might be considered similarly to the 2024 season: a lost one.
DraftKings believes the Colts aren't favored to win more than eight games, but 7.5 instead. If the Colts win seven or eight games, there's a high likelihood that they aren't competing for the AFC South or playoffs at all.
CBS Sports and R.J. White had the breakdown. The Colts are also at +1700 odds to have the fewest wins of any team in the 2025 NFL season, which would be considered an utter collapse despite the team getting a high draft pick in 2026. Luckily, there's a new influx of talent that has been added to the roster.
The Colts brought plenty of new talent into the fray, adding names like tight end Tyler Warren to bolster a position with almost nothing to offer in 2024, J.T. Tuimoloiau to add more talent to the defensive end spot, and D.J. Giddens to complement Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.
Indianapolis also added free agents like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, as well as running back Khalil Herbert, cornerback Corey Ballentine, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. General manager Chris Ballard hopes these additions will push Indy past the 10-win mark and harness more success.
DraftKings can't be right in their 7.5-win prediction, and the Colts definitely can't succumb to the +1700 odds of having the lowest wins in the league. The reality is that Indianapolis has enough skill and talent on the roster to avoid both of these situations.
Indianapolis might have an improved roster, but everything rides on the quarterback position and how that plays out. Richardson will battle it out with Daniel Jones to lead Shane Steichen's offense, while new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo heads the defense that has new names to bring the thunder to opposing offenses.
Indy's offseason procedure is in full swing as the team preps for a critical season where it's playoffs or bust.
