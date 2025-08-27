Former Colts CB Picked Up by Rival, Add New LB
The Indianapolis Colts claimed linebacker Chad Muma from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday afternoon, per the team. Just before Muma's news broke, former Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III was claimed by the Tennessee Titans in a flurry of inter-divisional moves.
Muma was a third-round pick in 2022 and has appeared in every game but one for the Jaguars since being drafted. In his three-year career, Muma has 94 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
The Colts signed Womack before last season after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers. He had a career year in Indianapolis, starting eight games while recording 36 tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions. The Titans continue a long history of signing former Colts defenders, as Womack joins a list including Denico Autry and Darrell Baker Jr.
"Wherever I land, I'm never gonna get cut again," Womack said after signing with the Colts last season. "I'm gonna come in and I'm gonna work hard, like I've been working, and I'm gonna show the league why I am who I am."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Muma comes in as much-needed linebacker help, as the Colts only chose to keep four active linebackers on the 53-man roster. Muma will help fill the gap that Jaylon Carlies has left behind after the second-year linebacker was placed on IR to begin the season. Carlies is expected to have a short stint on IR, so Muma will be insurance for the first four games of the season.
To make room for Muma, the Colts have chosen to cut defensive tackle Tim Smith. A sixth-round pick this year, Smith played collegiate football at the University of Alabama. After one preseason in Indianapolis, the Colts chose to move on from the big man to pave the way for Muma.
Smith was originally drafted to help pad the Colts' run defense, with scouts saying he has "heavy hands".
"Lou [Anarumo] likes versatility," said assistant director of college scouting Jamie Moore after the draft. "Tim [Smith] has very heavy hands. He’s got knockback. If anybody has ever studied a Nick Saban defense, you understand that you better know how to play with your hands. He can play square to the line of scrimmage, he’s a really good run defender.”
The Colts continue to make roster moves ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins.