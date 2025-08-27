Horseshoe Huddle

5 Surprising Colts Departures

The Indianapolis Colts had to part ways with many players to cut down the roster, and some are very interesting.

Drake Wally

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) celebrates a stop during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts removed 37 players to go from 90 to the initial 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL campaign. With this many names getting taken off the roster, there will always be entries that raise eyebrows.

The Colts are no exception to this rule.

Here are the five most surprising cuts from Indianapolis.

Alex Johnson | Cornerback

Former Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (blue and white uniform) gets ready to make a tackle on a ball-carrier.
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheed Ali (26) runs for a second quarter gain defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (39) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Colts cornerback Alex Johnson looked great during the preseason, especially in the first contest against the Baltimore Ravens. In that game, Johnson logged a tackle, two passes broken up, and a fantastic one-handed interception in the first quarter.

Johnson led Indy in Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade with 94.9, passing linebacker Joe Bachie (94.7), and appeared to be on track for a roster spot, given so many injuries to the cornerback room. However, Indy invested in a trade for Mekhi Blackmon, signed Xavien Howard, and is working out Mike Hilton. This spelled the end for Johnson, but he may not be on the market long.

Wesley French | Center

Colts center Wesley French (blue and white uniform) runs out onto the field.
Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French (62) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wesley French was never a huge component to Indy's offensive line, but he was always a good talent to keep on the depth chart, given his plug-and-play ability. Initially, it appeared he'd stay with the team that re-signed him this year (March 11, 2025). But this isn't the case.

Second-year center Tanor Bortolini is promising, and Danny Pinter is a reliable backup at the position. French didn't dominate in the preseason, so that likely didn't make the greatest case for him to stay. Still, injuries on the offensive line are abundant; we'll see if two centers are enough.

Chris Lammons | Cornerback

Former Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (blue and white uniform) runs after a preseason game.
Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (38) leaves the field after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Arguably, the most surprising cut was cornerback Chris Lammons. Similar to Johnson, Lammons looked great during the preseason. He was one of Indy's top defenders (fifth-ranked PFF defensive grade - 74.8). Kwity Paye was ahead of Lammons but played a mere two snaps.

Again, the Colts put time and effort into solidifying this position group with proven talent, given Lou Anarumo's love for the defensive backs. Lammons will look for his next suitor, and like Johnson, might not stay on the market long if a squad needs good depth at corner.

Isaiah Land | Defensive Edge

Former Colts defensive edge Isaiah Land (blue and white uniform) goes for a tackle on the ball-carrier.
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) breaks out of a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land (55) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Defensive end Isaiah Land stood out this preseason for Anarumo's defense. But it was the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals where Land took off and made a statement on the road. Land put up two tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a sack.

Land also put up three quarterback pressures against the Bengals and led the team in the same metric for the preseason (seven). Land is too far down the depth chart in the defensive end room, but that area can always use talent. Land has enough skill to warrant a signing with another team.

JuJu Brents | Cornerback

Former Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (blue jersey) goes for a pass breakup.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (2) on Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former second-round pick JuJu Brents had all the potential coming into the NFL. With immense length, physicality, and athleticism. But his nonstop injuries added up quickly; he'd play only 11 out of 34 possible games in his two years with the Colts. This put his future greatly in jeopardy.

Brents also fit the scheme of former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The veteran defensive playcaller favored larger cornerbacks for his zone-heavy scheme. However, Anarumo is a fan of the quicker corners and implements press coverage. Brents' cut is still a bit shocking, especially with how much promise he still has. We'll see if he can finally overcome his injury bug heading forward.

