5 Surprising Colts Departures
The Indianapolis Colts removed 37 players to go from 90 to the initial 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL campaign. With this many names getting taken off the roster, there will always be entries that raise eyebrows.
The Colts are no exception to this rule.
Here are the five most surprising cuts from Indianapolis.
Alex Johnson | Cornerback
Colts cornerback Alex Johnson looked great during the preseason, especially in the first contest against the Baltimore Ravens. In that game, Johnson logged a tackle, two passes broken up, and a fantastic one-handed interception in the first quarter.
Johnson led Indy in Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade with 94.9, passing linebacker Joe Bachie (94.7), and appeared to be on track for a roster spot, given so many injuries to the cornerback room. However, Indy invested in a trade for Mekhi Blackmon, signed Xavien Howard, and is working out Mike Hilton. This spelled the end for Johnson, but he may not be on the market long.
Wesley French | Center
Wesley French was never a huge component to Indy's offensive line, but he was always a good talent to keep on the depth chart, given his plug-and-play ability. Initially, it appeared he'd stay with the team that re-signed him this year (March 11, 2025). But this isn't the case.
Second-year center Tanor Bortolini is promising, and Danny Pinter is a reliable backup at the position. French didn't dominate in the preseason, so that likely didn't make the greatest case for him to stay. Still, injuries on the offensive line are abundant; we'll see if two centers are enough.
Chris Lammons | Cornerback
Arguably, the most surprising cut was cornerback Chris Lammons. Similar to Johnson, Lammons looked great during the preseason. He was one of Indy's top defenders (fifth-ranked PFF defensive grade - 74.8). Kwity Paye was ahead of Lammons but played a mere two snaps.
Again, the Colts put time and effort into solidifying this position group with proven talent, given Lou Anarumo's love for the defensive backs. Lammons will look for his next suitor, and like Johnson, might not stay on the market long if a squad needs good depth at corner.
Isaiah Land | Defensive Edge
Defensive end Isaiah Land stood out this preseason for Anarumo's defense. But it was the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals where Land took off and made a statement on the road. Land put up two tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a sack.
Land also put up three quarterback pressures against the Bengals and led the team in the same metric for the preseason (seven). Land is too far down the depth chart in the defensive end room, but that area can always use talent. Land has enough skill to warrant a signing with another team.
JuJu Brents | Cornerback
Former second-round pick JuJu Brents had all the potential coming into the NFL. With immense length, physicality, and athleticism. But his nonstop injuries added up quickly; he'd play only 11 out of 34 possible games in his two years with the Colts. This put his future greatly in jeopardy.
Brents also fit the scheme of former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The veteran defensive playcaller favored larger cornerbacks for his zone-heavy scheme. However, Anarumo is a fan of the quicker corners and implements press coverage. Brents' cut is still a bit shocking, especially with how much promise he still has. We'll see if he can finally overcome his injury bug heading forward.